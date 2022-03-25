Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury loanee Tyrese Fornah keen to learn

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Manager Steve Cotterill believes ‘humble’ loanee Tyrese Fornah is ready to learn after an impressive run of form.

Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Nottingham Forest’s energetic midfield prospect has made a big impact in the Town midfield, particularly since filling in for the injured David Davis, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Fornah, 22, has made 12 appearances for Town since making his debut in the stalemate at Gillingham at the end of January.

He has started the last six games and particularly stood out in the two recent wins against Morecambe and Rotherham, with his most complete display in Shrewsbury colours against the Millers.

Cotterill said: “I think he’s done OK. He had to build up, when you take someone in on loan the first thing is obviously his fitness.

“But he’s a fantastic young man, 22 years of age, so he’s fresh.

“There is lots of learning that he needs to do, that he knows himself. He’s a very humble boy.

“I think he’s done well, probably more than OK.”

Fornah, who spent a useful season on loan at League One Plymouth last term, is highly rated at the City Ground.

The all-action midfielder was rewarded for his progress last December when he was handed a new contract until the summer of 2024.

London-born Fornah, who is of Ghanaian descent, was initially a part of the Brighton academy before switching to Nottinghamshire in 2018.

He is expected to play another central role for Cotterill’s men at home to Lincoln in league action tomorrow as 16th welcome 18th.

Hosts Salop are without defensive duo Tom Flanagan and Aaron Pierre, who are on international duty, so a reshuffle is likely.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News