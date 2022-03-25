Shrewsbury loanee Tyrese Fornah keen to learn

Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Nottingham Forest’s energetic midfield prospect has made a big impact in the Town midfield, particularly since filling in for the injured David Davis, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Fornah, 22, has made 12 appearances for Town since making his debut in the stalemate at Gillingham at the end of January.

He has started the last six games and particularly stood out in the two recent wins against Morecambe and Rotherham, with his most complete display in Shrewsbury colours against the Millers.

Cotterill said: “I think he’s done OK. He had to build up, when you take someone in on loan the first thing is obviously his fitness.

“But he’s a fantastic young man, 22 years of age, so he’s fresh.

“There is lots of learning that he needs to do, that he knows himself. He’s a very humble boy.

“I think he’s done well, probably more than OK.”

Fornah, who spent a useful season on loan at League One Plymouth last term, is highly rated at the City Ground.

The all-action midfielder was rewarded for his progress last December when he was handed a new contract until the summer of 2024.

London-born Fornah, who is of Ghanaian descent, was initially a part of the Brighton academy before switching to Nottinghamshire in 2018.

He is expected to play another central role for Cotterill’s men at home to Lincoln in league action tomorrow as 16th welcome 18th.