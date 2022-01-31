Notification Settings

Striker Sam Cosgrove departs Shrewsbury Town for AFC Wimbledon loan

By Jonny Drury

Striker Sam Cosgrove has returned to his parent club Birmingham City before signing for AFC Wimbledon after a disappointing loan spell at Shrewsbury Town.

Sam Cosgrove of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Whatmough of Wigan Athletic (AMA)
Cosgrove arrived at the Montgomery Waters Meadow in the summer full of promise - having scored goals in the SPL for Aberdeen.

However 17 appearances for Salop have brought around just two goals and his loan spell has brought to an end.

And as quickly as he was back at Blues - it was announced he has now signed for AFC Wimbledon on loan until the summer after not knowing where he was going to be signing just hours before the move.

Speaking on the move, the striker said: "“It’s been a bit of a hectic day! I woke up this morning in my flat in Birmingham, I didn’t know where I was going to be come six o’clock.

Thankfully we got it over the line and I’m a Wimbledon player for the rest of the season. I first heard the club were interested in me a couple of days ago. Straight away it was something that appealed to me.

“We’ve been working on things and nothing in football is ever simple, but I’m here now. The meeting went really well with Mark Robinson, and I spoke with the gaffer last night as well. He gave me a talk about the team, the club, and the philosophy behind it.

"His words resonated with me. It sounds a really good club and I know the history behind it. It’s a fan-based club and everyone’s really part of a community. It’s something I can get behind and hopefully be successful for.”

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

