Salop miss out on Coventry City defender Julien Dacosta

Salop have been in the market for a right sided defender - in a bid to bolster the numbers in there squad.
And the Shropshire Star understands that a deal had been struck with the Sky Blues for the 25-year-old Frenchman who would head to the Montgomery Waters Meadow for the remainder of the season.
However - it has now emerged that the deal has fallen through with Dacosta heading to Portugal.
Portuguese press are reporting that he is now set to join Portimonense SAD.
Exclusivo. Julien Da Costa chega por empréstimo do @Coventry_City ao @PortimonenseSAD . Empréstimo com opção de compra do final da temporada. ✍🏼⏳— Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) January 30, 2022
📸: @GettyImages @GettySport pic.twitter.com/zzp5jWibf6