Salop miss out on Coventry City defender Julien Dacosta

Montgomery Waters Meadow

Salop have been in the market for a right sided defender - in a bid to bolster the numbers in there squad.

And the Shropshire Star understands that a deal had been struck with the Sky Blues for the 25-year-old Frenchman who would head to the Montgomery Waters Meadow for the remainder of the season.

However - it has now emerged that the deal has fallen through with Dacosta heading to Portugal.

Portuguese press are reporting that he is now set to join Portimonense SAD.