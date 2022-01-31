Notification Settings

Salop miss out on Coventry City defender Julien Dacosta

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated:

Shrewsbury Town have missed out on a loan deal for Coventry City's Julien Dacosta - with the defender now heading to Portimonese.

Montgomery Waters Meadow
Salop have been in the market for a right sided defender - in a bid to bolster the numbers in there squad.

And the Shropshire Star understands that a deal had been struck with the Sky Blues for the 25-year-old Frenchman who would head to the Montgomery Waters Meadow for the remainder of the season.

However - it has now emerged that the deal has fallen through with Dacosta heading to Portugal.

Portuguese press are reporting that he is now set to join Portimonense SAD.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

