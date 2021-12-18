Shrewsbury Town 3 Cheltenham 1 - Report

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 by holding up a number 10 shirt dedicated to Marvin Morgan (AMA)

Top scorer Udoh made it eight for the season with a memorable brace before David Davis capped off a thrilling Montgomery Waters Meadow win with his first Town goal in 10-and-a-half years.

Steve Cotterill's men returned to winning ways and continued their impressive home form after back-to-back defeats on the road. The hosts did it the hard way after teenager Tom Bloxham was sent off five minutes before half-time with an alleged headbutt on Cheltenham's Chris Hussey with the score locked at 1-1.

Udoh had Town ahead after 10 minutes with a header into the top corner but Cheltenham's Andy Williams struck back four minutes later.

But despite losing Bloxham before the interval, Cotterill's men managed the second half superbly with a man disadvantage. Udoh struck a few minutes into a breathless second half to give the hosts the lead for a second time.

Shrews defended expertly and worked tirelessly to keep limited Cheltenham - who won the reverse clash less than a month ago when Town were also dismissed to 10 men - at bay.

And if the Meadow had a roof it would have been blown off as the unlikely figure of Davis powered half the length of the pitch to seal the win with 10 minutes left. Shrews remain 20th in League One with two points between themselves and the drop zone.

With outfield heroes aplenty, praise also goes to the immense Marko Marosi whose shot-stopping was stunning. He made three world class saves to keep his side in the contest.

It was the most memorable of clashes in just one of six League One fixtures as the Omicron Covid variant tore through the English game. A remarkable three points and a home win to remember for Salopians, who will hope this isn't the last Meadow fixture they are able to attend for a while.

Town were, for the first time in a while, boosted by a return of a couple of bodies for the visit of the Robins.

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town and Sean Long of Cheltenham Town (AMA)

The hosts already knew defensive midfielder Davis returned from a four-match suspension after his red card in the home draw against Sunderland a month ago.

Davis came straight back into Cotterill's starting XI, replacing Rekeil Pyke who operated in a forward role in the defeat at Doncaster. He took his place back in the heart of midfield alongside stand-in captain and birthday boy Elliott Bennett, as Josh Daniels remained at right wing-back.

There was still no sign of skipper Ethan Ebanks-Landell, who remains absent with a hamstring injury sustained for a second time at Carlisle in the FA Cup a fortnight ago.

But better news came in the shape of Town's bench, which included Aaron Pierre, back from a knee problem, and top scorer Ryan Bowman, who had been struggling with a calf strain. Their presence boosted Town's back-up ranks, which has been filled with academy youngsters in recent weeks.

Visitors Cheltenham, where Cotterill is a legendary promotion and cup winning boss, arrived in Shropshire in 14th, six places and nine points above their hosts.

Michael Duff's men were, however, looking to halt a winless run of four in league and cup - and were stung by availability issues at the Meadow.

First-choice defender Mattie Pollock dropped to the bench - a bench which contained just six players - while Kyle Vassell, the former Town striker who enjoys a goal against Shrewsbury, was missing due to personal reasons not related to Covid.

There were two virus-enforced absences, though, with Christian Norton and Dylan Barkers both isolating.

Cheltenham's line-up did contain talented attacking midfielder Dan Crowley, who put in a star display in the reverse game last month, and Davis and Bennett were given the task of sticking to Crowley like glue to lessen his influence.

Everybody in the stadium joined in the minute to celebrate the life of popular former Shrewsbury striker Marvin Morgan ahead of kick-off. A period of applause preceded the first home game since Morgan's shock sudden passing aged 38 earlier this month. The new club-funded banner stating 'Marvin Morgan Forever a Salopian' took pride of place in the South Stand's safe standing section.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town is shown a red card by referee Andrew Kitchen (AMA)

Town started the game sharply and looked refreshed from their week off. Luke Leahy headed straight at keeper Owen Evans inside a minute after Town forced a corner inside 15 seconds.

Cotterill's men particularly enjoyed themselves down the flanks in behind Cheltenham's full-backs. Daniels, Udoh and Bloxham had some early joy and it was that avenue that forged a 10th-minute opener.

Bloxham worked his way beyond left-back Chris Hussey and showed further example of his glorious delivery from wide. Bloxham's cross picked out the totally unmarked - who appeared to have been gifted the entire six yard box by the Robins defenders - to plant a header into the top left corner.

Udoh was probably as surprised as everybody in the Meadow at the freedom he was afforded to head beyond Evans for the early lead. He held a 'Marvellous Marvin' shirt aloft in celebration.

The opener appeared to spark the visitors into life. Cheltenham moved the ball well in tight areas in front of the Shrewsbury defence. Their short, sharp interplay pulled Town's defence this way and that.

Six minutes after taking the lead, Shrews were pegged back. A Cheltenham long ball initially had Town's back three at sixes and sevens and the home side were unable to recover.

Crowley combined with Alfie May and Sercombe whose neat pass down the inside right of the Shrewsbury box met the run of Kyle Joseph. The attacker beat Marosi, who had rushed out to meet the ball, to cross low first-time for Williams to pounce and score from six yards.

The wind was in the Robins' wings and they almost took advantage with an immediate second. Marosi first denied Crowley from distance before a stunning point-blank save somehow kept out Williams.

A deep cross from the right picked out the unmarked away scorer, whose header looked in until Marosi somehow diverted the header away.

Marosi then safely held on from May after the trickster cut inside on to his left foot.

The lively contest took flight again after half hour. First Udoh was excellently blocked inside the Cheltenham box after good approach-play from Nathanael Ogbeta, before the ball was worked to the right to Bloxham, in space. The youngster should've let fly first-time but took a touch and was smothered.

Ten minutes before the break Cotterill's side were fortunate to survive a Cheltenham scare in which Marosi failed to cover himself in glory.

The keeper was unable to gather a Sercombe strike from distance and May pounced. He evaded the scrambling Marosi and a tame low shot beat the struggling keeper but there was Leahy back on the goalline with the crucial cleaance.

Marosi was thankful to his keeper on one occasion, but 30 seconds later he lit up the chilly afternoon with more brilliance.

Some Crowley magic allowed him to escape Town bodies before crossing to the back post and pick out Joseph, whose firm header was somehow kept out by a flying left hand.

A frenetic end to the first half cranked up another few gears as the hosts found themselves a man down on 40 minutes.

There seemed to be little of note as Town attacked down there right, but Bloxham appeared to have been sufficiently wound up by left-back Hussey, before the two were involved in an altercation.

Bloxham, Town's 18-year-old starlet, was seen manoeuvring his head towards that of Hussey right in front of the assistant referee.

A huddle of bodies began shoving but, after deliberation with his assistant, referee Andrew Kitchen showed Bloxham a straight red card. Town fans called for the same punishment of Hussey, who was booked, as was assistant Aaron Wilbraham in the technical area.

A heated first half simmered out, but not before the unmarked Matt Pennington headed well over from Bennett's free-kick, where he might have done better.

Cotterill opted for a change after a much-needed breather. Pyke was introduced for Daniels as the hosts shifted to a back four with Bennett at right-back and Pyke on the right of midfield, with Udoh ploughing a tireless role on his own in attack.

But Cheltenham, despite their man advantage, simply could not handle Udoh.

The 10 men of Shrewsbury started the half on the front foot at got at their visitors.

A move was only half-cleared and broke the way of Vela in his attacking midfield position. Vela charged purposefully and was able to help the ball on to the advanced Udoh, through a cluster of bodies as the ball pinged around.

The strong Udoh held off his defender and with one excellent first touch to control and speed to break into the box, the Town favourite showed ice-cool composure to slide a finish under Evans for his second.

Town reshuffled again after edging ahead. They dropped into a back five at times, although still showed willingness to send Ogbeta forward, while Bennett covered Pyke on the other flank.

Cheltenham threatened to hit back immediately as the hosts struggled with a corner, but Matty Blair was denied by a number of bodies at the back post.

David Davis of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 with Luke Leahy (AMA)

Udoh continued to lead from the front. He chased everything down with the pace and power of a man possessed. He was everywhere a typified a hearty display from Cotterill's men.

Cheltenham dominated the ball for the next 10 or 15 minutes around the hour but did little with it. Town were resilient and rigid and the Robins had little to offer to unlock them.

As Town powered into challenge after challenge and attempted to charge down the other end at a committed Cheltenham short of bodies at the back it was becoming more clear this was an afternoon to remember.

Shrews threatened a third as the impressive Vela shot wide left-footed from distance before Cotterill introduced Pierre for Ogbeta.

The hosts were almost caught out a minute later as a cross deflected into the path of Williams, but the striker could only steer on to the crossbar and over on the stretch. It was a let-off as the reshuffling Town backline organised themselves. Pierre then stole in to deny Charlie Raglan with a last-ditch challenge to deny the Robins defender, who had been pushed forward in search of a leveller.

Pyke threatened a third for Shrewsbury as his fine curled strike from outside the box was tipped wide by Evans with 15 minutes to go in a breathless contest in front of a rampant atmosphere.

A knackered Udoh, hands on hips and knees, continued trying to lead from the front. He almost set Pyke free to cap the win but even Udoh was unable to see out the last 10 minutes after his heroic efforts.

But, just before he was withdrawn, his side put a thriller to bed with a killer third. And it came from the most unlikely of sources.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Midfielder Davis, without a goal for the club since joining on a short-term deal almost a year ago, won one challenge inside his own half before charging through another challenge

The freakish sight of watching Davis power through into an unguarded half and to goalkeeper Evans was a strange one for all Town fans. But Davis, who last scored in February 2018, showed all the composure of team-mate Udoh to not be put off by retreating defenders and slide a fine finish into the corner with his left foot.

The goal was celebrated with some gusto, not just by the 10 men, but the substitutes, staff and delirious home fans inside the Meadow.

Udoh's reception after being withdrawn was one of the loudest heard on Oteley Road for many a year. Bowman returned from the bench.

A shell-shocked Cheltenham knew their race was won and offered little in the final 10 minutes. Marosi was at his best once more to get down and make a stunning one-handed save from Blair, before the latter's snapshot flew closer to the corner flag.

Shrewsbury celebrated a deserved an excellent victory as the 10 men proved far too spirited and physical for their Gloucestershire visitors. It was the latest in a string of memorable home occasions.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2):

Marosi; Pennington, Leahy. Nurse; Daniels (Pyke, 45), Bennett (c), Davis, Vela, Ogbeta (Pierre, 68); Udoh (Bowman, 80), Bloxham.

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Leshabela, Caton, Cosgrove.

Cheltenham Town (4-2-3-1):

Evans; Blair, Raglan, Long (c), Hussey; Chapman, Sercombe; Joseph (Wright, 70), Crowley, May; Williams.

Subs not used: Flinders, Freestone, Horton, Pollock, Thomas.

Attendance: 5,741 (387 Cheltenham fans)