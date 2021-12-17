Shrewsbury Town players cancel Christmas do with Covid-19 concerns

Shrewsbury players had organised a Christmas party but it has been cancelled due to growing Covid fears (AMA)

Town’s players had arranged a get-together to celebrate the festive season – an annual tradition prior to the pandemic – but it will not go ahead for a second year after Steve Cotterill’s squad opted out.

With the growing concern around the virus’ Omicron strain, it was decided such a party would not be appropriate.

Town assistant Aaron Wilbraham said: “To be fair to the lads, they had one planned but chose not to because they didn’t see it being safe to do so.

“So fair play to them doing that, because it is something all the lads look forward to every year.

“When I played I’d be devastated if my Christmas do was called off, but we’ve took what looks like the right decision with what’s going on around the country.”

Historically, prior to the pandemic, Town have often jetted to Dublin after a matchday before Christmas.

The club, however, has remained Covid-19 secure despite the increased volume of positive cases across football, which has seen a number of fixtures across all divisions postponed this weekend.

There is no concern around Town’s visit of Cotterill’s former side Cheltenham tomorrow, with the game set to go ahead as scheduled.

Cotterill’s deputy Wilbraham yesterday said the club will follow new guidelines when it arrives and shortly afterwards the EFL board issued renewed Covid preventative guidelines in line with the rising numbers.

It has stated players must return to adhering with social-distancing measures outside of training or exercise, limit use of indoor facilities and reduce group travel.

The statement also clarified that clubs must go ahead with fixtures if they have 14 players or more available including one goalkeeper from their list of registered squads. That only covers Covid-related absentees.

It also implored clubs to resume daily screening and testing regulations. Covid testing remained strict at Shrewsbury’s training base throughout the pandemic. It is almost one year since a widespread breakout in Town’s ranks.

As it stands the Montgomery Waters Meadow fixture between Shrewsbury and the Robins, who beat Town on Cotterill’s return to Whaddon Road a month ago, is under no threat and expected to go ahead. Cheltenham reported one case of illness yesterday but the individual was absent ahead of testing.

It is the first home fixture since the introduction of Covid passports to large events and gatherings.