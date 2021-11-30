Coach's training ground slight inspired Shrewsbury hitman Daniel Udoh

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0.

The frontman has scored in three games in a row for the first time in his Town career, as home strikes against Sunderland and Charlton earned Steve Cotterill's men four points.

Udoh, 25, has added goals to his tireless game and sits joint-top with strike partner Ryan Bowman with six goals this term. Boss Cotterill has stated the significant improvement since the former AFC Telford United star was offered a new contract in the summer.

And Udoh recalls a spell much earlier in his career, when he spent a four-game loan spell at National League Solihull Moors from Crewe almost five years ago, which helped form his mentality.

"I was told when I was younger by a coach at Solihull, when I went on loan there, that I didn't work hard enough in training," Udoh said.

"So ever since then I thought to myself 'work as hard as I can in training and try to keep it the same in matches'.

"That's all I do every day, in training sessions, even the days off that we have, I try to make sure I've done my recoveries. I'm playing a lot more minutes now so I have to make sure I managed myself and my body well, to do the right things so I can be selected and be at my best.

"Definitely (it was fair), I used to go into training and think 'it's just training'. Obviously you hear about players like Aguero and Tevez and think 'I can be like them', being tranquillo, train easy and then turn it up on a matchday.

"I'd quickly seen it was not for me, I've got to work hard every day of the week and take it to matchdays."

Udoh points to 'working smarter' as the secret to his improved form of late.

He added: "Definitely I feel I've got such a better understanding of the game now.

"It isn't not working as hard – but I'd say working smarter, picking my runs, choosing when I run.

"He started giving me license to drive with the ball, something I've always believed I can do myself, taking people on.

"Compared to the last few years here it's improving and getting better and better, that's the main focus for me. I feel it's showing more and more."

Udoh is enjoying the sound of his popular chant being sang by supporters, team-mates and staff. He smiled: "The boys sing it to me in there (the dressing room), the training ground as well, that first week (they heard the song), I think after Accrington, the whole training ground kept singing it, AJ (Andy Johnson, fitness coach), Gregg (Jones, sports therapist), they're all singing it.