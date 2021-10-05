Louis Lloyd could be involved in youthful Shrewsbury Town EFL Trophy side

Louis Lloyd in pre-season action for Shrewsbury Town against Wolves before the 2020/21 season (AMA) Shrewsbury Town youngster Louis Lloyd could be in line for his second senior appearance against Wolves tonight

Manager Steve Cotterill has said for a number of weeks he has looked forward to this evening’s group stage tie against the young visitors from Molineux.

The Shrews chief was unhappy as a much-changed Town side lost out in their first Trophy group game against Crewe, who scored a last-minute winner at Montgomery Waters Meadow. The manager felt his side did not do themselves justice and emphasised that young and fringe players will want to put in an improved effort against Wolves.

There could be just a second senior appearance with highly-rated Welsh youngster Louis Lloyd, a midfield or forward player, is pushing to be involved.

Second-year scholar Lloyd, who turns 18 next week, was formerly a Wrexham junior and joined Shrewsbury from Wales outfit Connah’s Quay in January 2020.

He has been a prominent figure in Town’s under-18 side for some time. Lloyd has been a leading light alongside Tom Bloxham and Charlie Caton, who have already made an impact at senior level, aided by academy boss David Longwell’s involvement in the first-team set-up.

The youngster, who spent time at Liverpool aged seven, stands at six foot and admits to being a fan of Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy. He executed an eye-catching finish for Town’s in-form under-18s against Morecambe recently.

Boss Cotterill has, at times, referenced Lloyd as a well thought of talent coming through the ranks. The attacker was handed his debut by Sam Ricketts, playing one minute in last season’s 4-3 Trophy defeat at Crewe.

He was on the bench in League One for the first home game of the season against Northampton last term and has spent time training with the first team.

“It will be a young team that play tomorrow, the youngest team we can possibly put out,” Cotterill said.

“A lot of the lads that haven’t been playing will play in this game, as youthful as we can make it.

“We may have to play a couple of players in half a game, but that is probably what we’ll do. Hopefully they can get the minutes under their belt and do better than they did in the last game, because I think they felt disappointed in how they played.”

Fringe players Harry Burgoyne, Nathaneal Ogbeta, Khanya Leshabela and Rekeil Pyke could be given a run-out, but Josh Daniels may be sidelined with a knock that has seen him miss the last two games. Wolves’ line-up will be a mixture of under-23 and under-18 youngsters.

Cotterill added: “I’m just wondering where Josh Daniels will be, I’m wondering if the game might come a bit early for him.

“The lads that haven’t been in the line-up can get a good run-out and it’ll be good for them to get 90 minutes under their belt.