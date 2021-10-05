EFL Trophy: Shrewsbury Town 3 Wolves U21s 1 - Report

Louis Lloyd of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it. 2-1. (AMA)

Lloyd headed home Nathanael Ogbeta’s cross with 12 minutes remaining to cap an impressive turnaround from the hosts.

Owen Hesketh had earlier fired Wolves’ youngsters in front during a first-half in which the hosts rather spluttered.

But their second half rally was impressive. Tom Bloxham brought them level and after Lloyd had nodded them in front, Rekeil Pyke put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time, ending his year-long wait for a goal.

In a competition now compromised in the eyes of many by the inclusion of Premier League academy teams, there was some irony in the fact that in Bloxham and Lloyd it was Shrewsbury who had two 17-year-old’s on the scoresheet.

For Wolves’ prospects this was a worthwhile exercise, though they lost their way after a solid first-half. A victory would have been enough to send them through to the knockout stages and though a defeat does not end their hopes, it is Shrewsbury who are guaranteed to progress if they beat Wigan in their final group fixture.

Home boss Steve Cotteril made nine changes from the team beaten 2-1 at Bolton on Saturday, with centre-backs Aaron Pierre and Ethan Ebanks-Landell the only survivors.

Harry Birtwistle of Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s and Louis Lloyd of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

In Chem Campbell and Luke Cundle, the visiting team managed by James Collins featured two players who have tasted senior football.

But the player on the pitch with the most first-team appearances for Wolves was wearing a Shrewsbury shirt. Ebanks-Landell, a product of the club’s academy who made 50 appearances before heading to Shropshire in 2019, almost set up the opening goal with a lofted ball out of defence into the path of Callum Wilson but the youngster opted to shoot when a pass to the unmarked Pyke might have been the better option and saw the effort blocked.

That chance came moments after the lively Bloxham had been unfortunate to see claims for a penalty waved away when he tumbled in the box, with Shrewsbury going close again when a Nathanael Ogbeta corner flashed through the six-yard box.

But from the midway point of the half things fell apart dramatically. Wolves began to threaten for the first time when Chem Campbell and Jack Hodnett fired efforts just off target, before grasping the lead just past the half-hour mark.

Harry Birtwistle was allowed to escape down the right and his cross, pulled behind the retreating Town defence, fell perfectly into the path of Jack Hodnett. Though Harry Burgoyne proved equal to the shot, the home side were unable to clear and the ball ran to Hesketh, who couldn’t miss.

By half-time the lead could have been greater. Campbell saw a free-kick deflected just over after Ebanks-Landell had clumsily brought down Dexter Lembikisa right on the edge of the box. When Louis Lloyd hacked down Hesketh to pick up a booking, it summed up the frustration of the home side.

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town and Chem Campbell of Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s. (AMA)

Cotterill’s response was to change both centre-backs with Ebanks-Landell and Aaron Pierre making way for George Nurse and Matthew Pennington. The latter thought he had brought the hosts level when he glanced home Ogbeta’s free-kick only to see the effort ruled out by an offside flag.

Burgoyne then prevented his former club from extending the lead with a truly superb save. Conor Carty’s header, from Lembikisa’s left-wing cross, looked destined for the top corner but somehow the keeper was able to turn the ball over the bar with his fingertips.

Ogbeta was starting to find his feet on the attack. When his low cross took a deflection, the ball fell kindly to Charlie Caton but his shot nicked off a defender and flew wide.

Another dangerous Ogbeta’s centre then looked to be falling invitingly for Bloxham but the youngster got his feet in a muddle and the chance went begging.

It was Khanya Leshabela, another player much improved in the second half, who then set up the leveller. The on loan Leicester midfielder’s floated pass over the top fell perfectly into the path of Bloxham, who having gained a yard on the visiting defence kept his cool to slide a finish low inside the post.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1. (AMA)

Five minutes later the hosts were ahead. Ogbeta sent in another wicked delivery from the left and Lloyd sent his header into the bottom corner, giving Louie Moulden no chance.

Soon after the hosts could have sealed it after Leshabela embarked on a mazy run and crossed but Charlie Caton, on the stretch, could not quite make it a hat-trick of teenage scorers for Town as his effort hit the post.

That almost proved crucial when Hesketh sent a shot thumping off the bar but Shrewsbury nerves were eased when Pyke slotted home in stoppage time.

Teams

Shrewsbury (4-3-3): Burgoyne, Wilson, Ebanks-Landell (Pennington HT), Pierre (Nurse HT), Ogbeta, Leshabela, Lloyd (Leahy 90), Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Cosgrove Subs not used: Pennington, Nurse, Bowman, Udoh, Davis, Marosi (gk).