Shrewsbury versatility can fill Town gaps

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town.

Town were left short in the deadline day targets, with the manager revealing that he was keen to bring in a defensive midfield and a right-back, while it is understood the club were also looking at more firepower up front.

Fans have voiced their concerns about the squad being short, notably in central midfield, beyond Josh Vela, David Davis and Khanya Leshabela.

But the Shrews chief, despite disappointing at missing out on at least one more new recruit in that area, has pointed to Luke Leahy, George Nurse and Elliott Bennett – three of nine new recruits this summer – who can all occupy a central midfield role if required.

"It hasn't been for the want of trying. You can only do what you can do," Cotterill said upon the deadline being reached without any more additions.

"To have had two or three more players in central midfield and at right-back would cause me far less headaches.

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

"You could put a right-back or central midfielder out there but if they aren't any good they'll cause you a bigger worry, if they aren't good enough.

"You sort of can't win, if I go and get somebody in who isn't good enough, he'll get found out after two or three games, then he'll be on the bench and all we'll have done is improved the squad numbers but not improved the quality of the team.

"When you talk about central midfield players, Luke Leahy has played in there before, George Nurse has played in there before, when we've recruited those lads, we know there's a flexibility in those, we knew Elliott Bennett could play in midfield.

"So if we'd have got a right-back, Elliott Bennett could've played in there. We have enough options in central midfield, but it's been a really, really difficult window."

Left-back Leahy, the versatile Bennett – who has mostly been used at right wing-back or right-back – and left-sider Nathanael Ogbeta have all been used in central midfield so far this term.

Cotterill has mixed it up with his systems in the eight games in all competitions, flitting between 3-5-2, 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1.

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Should the former or latter be used, it remains to be seen which players will be given the nod in an attacking midfield 'no.10' role. The likes of Vela Leshabela, Ogbeta and Shaun Whalley are contenders, so too any of the club's four senior centre-forwards, most of which have had brief spells in the role this season.

Supporters remain worried about the prospect of losing key midfielders Vela or Davis for a substantial period, given the latter – released and re-signed this summer – has already been injured and suspended this season, while Vela has been no stranger to suspensions in the past.

The manager explained: "The players we have wanted – there's no point bringing in an attacking midfielder if you've already got one. There's no point bringing in somebody if you've got, I don't know, a good enough left-back.

"Every manager out there will say somewhere along the line they haven't got what they wanted.

"I do think it is difficult when you are further down the pyramid monetary-wise. You can't always go and get what you want, because somebody else may compete with you and pay a player more wages.

"When that happens he's going to be going there, that's what happens.

"I'm pleased with the players we've brought in, I know some haven't been permanents, but the permanent ones we've taken in I think will do alright.