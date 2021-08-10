Shrewsbury Town captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell tests positive for Covid-19

Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town.

The centre-back has entered 10 days of self-isolation after returning the positive result at the club's Sundorne Castle training base on Monday.

He missed Town's Carabao Cup first round penalty shootout over Lincoln City on Tuesday and will be unavailable for league matches at Morecambe on Saturday and at Portsmouth next Tuesday.

Shrewsbury's squad remains thin on the ground with Ebanks-Landell unavailable, but Aaron Pierre got crucial minutes in his legs against the Imps and George Nurse impressed again as one of the back three.

Manager Steve Cotterill, who himself suffered a severe bout of the virus this year, did appease supporters with a comment of "watch this space" when asked if new signings are imminent.

Cotterill said: "Unfortunately Ethan tested positive for Covid, there's no point of us skirting around the edges, that's where it is, he has to do a 10-day isolation period.

"We're disappointed with that, but I don't know what else we can do.

"We won't see him for a while, he was OK yesterday but we couldn't allow him in the minute he tested him. We just have to let him get on with it, there's not a lot we can do.