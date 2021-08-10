Carabao Cup: Shrewsbury Town 2 Lincoln City 2 (4-2 on pens) - Report

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2. (AMA)

Shrewsbury looked down and out after Lincoln’s quickfire double through Tom Hopper and Teddy Bishop after half-time put them clear.

But ex-AFC Telford man Udoh arrived from the bench and scored a fine double, the equaliser a real stunner.

And Bloxham buried his spot-kick after the 2-2 draw to win it 4-2 on a penalty shootout for his side, meaning Josh Vela’s miss was irrelevant, after Tom Hopper blazed over and Marko Marosi denied Lewis Fiorini.

A nice night for the club, manager, players and fans. #salop pic.twitter.com/2ASXqRLyXA — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) August 10, 2021

Town were eyeing improvements in the competition - though it does not remain a priority - having suffered first round defeats in each of the last four seasons.

There was talk of how much Cotterill could rotate his small squad, which was even thinner on the ground after the sale of Ollie Norburn to Peterborough earlier in the day.

The boss made two changes in all, swapping in Rekeil Pyke for Udoh up front, while George Nurse - who impressed after his introduction on Saturday - filled in for the absent Ethan Ebanks-Landell in defence.

For striker Pyke it was a first competitive start for Shrewsbury since last September.

Teddy Bishop of Lincoln City and David Davis of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Town were only able to name six substitutes, two of which were teenage strikers. Ebanks-Landell was absent from the squad.

Michael Appleton - looking healthy on the sidelines following recent illness - made four changes to his Imps side, which boasts significantly more depth than their hosts’.

Town started well enough but Lincoln soon worked a grasp on things and first Teddy Bishop got in too easily from a flowing move but failed to truly stretch Marosi, who held on.

The Slovak keeper was then at his best to deny the very lively Anthony Scully, who worked a good opening via a sharp one-two. His fierce strike was kept out well at Marosi’s near post.

Lincoln had begun to assert themselves with Cotterill and the home crowd demanding more.

Town obliged and responded with openings of their own. First Josh Vela fired well over from Bennett’s low cut-back before right wing-back Bennett - captain for the evening - created a real chance for new boy Ryan Bowman.

Bennett released Bowman, who galloped towards the edge of Lincoln’s box under pressure from a defender, and sent a bouncing ball goalwards, which was well kept out by Josh Griffiths’ parry.

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town and Conor McGrandles of Lincoln City. (AMA)

Aaron Pierre climbed well from the resulting corner but glanced his header wide of the far post.

Bennett was busy and in the wars for his side. He collected a fine cross from opposite wing-back Luke Leahy and saw a fierce angled drive blocked.

On the stroke of half-time impressive left centre-half Nurse played a lovely ball for Bowman, who beat his man but a chance was snuffed out away from Pyke.

Town had ended the first half well enough but fell apart inside seven minutes after the break.

Lincoln led four minutes after the restart as former Market Drayton Town and Arsenal left-back Cohen Bramall’s excellent cross was planted across Marosi and into the corner by striker Hopper.

Then, three minutes later, Lincoln worked a throw well and Bishop was afforded far too much space and room 25 yards out. The signing from Ipswich unleashed a rasping drive that swerved away from Marosi and into his left corner.

Cotterill’s men had been delivered a bombshell and it was almost worse moments later when the busy Marosi had to be at his best to parry Bishop’s drive.

Anthony Scully of Lincoln City and Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Town’s boss rolled the dice after the hour as Josh Daniels and Udoh were introduced.

Salop’s switch off tactics worked. Bennett, who had switched into midfield, fed Ogbeta now back at left wing-back and the youngster’s cross was parried by Griffiths, before Udoh instinctively pounced eight yards out to smash in low for Town’s first goal of the season.

Noise and belief returned to the Meadow as Shrews pushed for an equaliser with 15 minutes left.

For good reason, with 11 minutes left Udoh sent the home crowd rampant with a stunning second.

He held off his defender with great strength, turned onto his left foot and rasped a brilliant drive out of Griffiths’s reach and into the corner.

The wind was in Salop sails as Town pressed for a winner. They should have found one with six minutes left. Ogbeta’s cross caused mayhem and Pyke, from the deck, was somehow unable to connect from three yards.

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 2-2. (AMA)

Penalties loomed but there was still time for drama in this thriller as Matt Pennington thought he’d won it from a corner, but the assistant ruled Griffiths’ save to be on the line, rather than behind.

Salop needn’t have worried, as Marosi and late sub Bloxham proved spot-kick heroes.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2):

Marosi; Pennington, Pierre, Nurse; Bennett ©, Vela, Davis, Ogbeta, Leahy (Daniels, 64); Pyke (Bloxham, 85), Bowman (Udoh, 64).

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Caton.

Lincoln City (4-3-3):

Griffiths; Poole, Montsma (Sorensen, 68), Melbourne, Melbourne; McGrandles (c), Sanders, Bishop (Fiorini, 72); Scully, Hopper, Adelakun (Longdon, 72).

Subs not used: Long, Edun, Jones, Makama.

Referee: Andy Haines