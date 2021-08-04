Former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Joe Hart joins Celtic in £1m deal

Joe Hart

The Shrewsbury-born former Town goalkeeper has penned a three-year deal in Glasgow after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Hart said: “This is a great moment for me in my career and I am absolutely delighted to be joining a club of Celtic’s stature.

“I know just how big this club is and of the incredible support that it enjoys, and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans at Celtic Park. I’m looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates now and getting to work with the squad and, in particular, the other goalkeepers here.”