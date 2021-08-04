Former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Joe Hart joins Celtic in £1m deal

Shrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated:

Joe Hart hailed his move to Celtic as ‘a great moment’ in his career.

Joe Hart
Joe Hart

The Shrewsbury-born former Town goalkeeper has penned a three-year deal in Glasgow after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Hart said: “This is a great moment for me in my career and I am absolutely delighted to be joining a club of Celtic’s stature.

“I know just how big this club is and of the incredible support that it enjoys, and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans at Celtic Park. I’m looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates now and getting to work with the squad and, in particular, the other goalkeepers here.”

The 34-year-old former England and Manchester City goalkeeper, played 10 times for Spurs last season but only in FA Cup and Europa League games. He has left Spurs for £1million with a year to go on his deal.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News