Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill: I must remain patient

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The Town boss has been able to name just two senior outfield players as substitutes in the two friendlies so far. Aaron Pierre and Ollie Norburn have been away on international duty and are set to rejoin the squad.

Shrewsbury’s senior ranks total 16 players and the boss said he will be happy with ‘three or four’ more in. The experienced manager insists he will not be rushed for the sake of extra numbers.

“No I wouldn’t be, no,” Cotterill said when asked if he would be confident heading into the league season with the current squad size. “There will be other clubs out there that will end up signing a player in front of us simply because of monetary terms, but that’s where we are.

“There’s no point worrying or bleating about that. You have a budget and you have to get the best out of it you can.

“The lads we’ve signed so far – I’m happy with them. So when the next one comes in, I want to be happy with him.

“I could’ve had in here another 12 players, but I’m not sure I wanted any of them, which is why none of them are here.

“Would I have liked to be further down the line with signings? One hundred per cent I would, but you can’t hurry that up. You can only do your best.

“One of the most annoying things is you spend time talking to someone for two hours, they speak about how they see their career and how you see them fitting in your team, and they tell you they want to play a certain way, do this, that and the other.

“Then they go and join a team that does the opposite to what they’ve sat and told you they want to do. For me that’s not about football, it’s probably money.

“We’re fine. We’ve got a good group, money to add to it. I think I need to stay patient, use the experience I have gained over the years to not jump into something now and think ‘I wish I hadn’t have done that’.”

“Am I happy squad size at where we are? No. But if I get three or four more in, I will be happy then. We’re looking for that right three or four.