Steve Cotterill unsure on Shrewsbury Town Gold cup duo

The pair have been out in the United States competing in the Gold Cup with Grenada, who had lost two from two group games and are already eliminated ahead of their final group clash with Panama, played in the early hours of this morning.

Defender Pierre, 28, and midfielder Norburn, 28, have missed almost all of Town’s demanding pre-season training but have played competitive fixtures for the Caribbean isle. The duo are likely return to England in the coming days.

“We have Aaron and Ollie away on international duty, so where are they?” Cotterill said, referencing the duos’ fitness. “Are they going to have some catching up to do when they get back? We don’t quite know.

“They’ve missed out games but they’ll have three games out there themselves, we’re not sure where they will be (fitness wise) so we have to gauge that.

“The only other one that’s missed a chunk is Ethan (Ebanks-Landell), who had a troublesome groin, he’s had treatment through the summer and got back into training, he needed an injection but hopefully he’s OK.”

Meanwhile, Cotterill remained coy on Harry Chapman’s future when asked about another potential move for the former loan favourite, who signed a new one-year deal at Blackburn this summer.

“At the end of the season there were a few difficult decisions,” the boss added.

“We have to wait to see whether any of our thoughts grow or stay where they were.

“I liked Harry, I liked him a lot, I had a good chat with him, like I did with every player, and explained my thoughts and theories going forward.