Former Shrewsbury Town coach Eric Ramsay lands a Manchester United role

Former Shrewsbury academy boss and first-team coach Eric Ramsay has joined Manchester United's management team Ramsay with his former Town colleagues Sam Ricketts and Danny Coyne (AMA) Eric Ramsay is a highly-rated young coach from Mid Wales (AMA)

Ramsay, who is just 29, spent two years in the under-23 set-up at Chelsea but is now part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's management team.

"We've been fortunate enough to convince Eric Ramsay to come and join the best club in the world and in the country,” said Solskjaer. “He’s a very highly rated coach who is going to be working with individuals and in charge of set-plays as well.

“We’re excited. He’s young, fresh and with new ideas, an innovative coach."

Shrewsbury-born Ramsay lived in the Montgomeryshire village of Llanfyllin prior to his move south.

Ramsay joined Town's academy in 2017, as manager, before stepping in as first-team coach and then taking caretaker charge with Danny Coyne after the sacking of John Askey.