Shrewsbury Town release long-awaited new Umbro home kit for 2021/22

New Shrewsbury left-back Luke Leahy models Town's new home kit – and first with new suppliers Umbro – for the upcoming campaign. (AMA)

The shirt is the first produced by new kit suppliers Umbro, as the club re-kindle the relationship with the manufacturer which designed several classic Town shirts throughout the 1970s.

The shirt is a yellow base – as opposed to amber – with blue vertical stripes. It is an off-the-peg design from Umbro, rather than a bespoke shirt. The club say this is due to time constraints and Covid-19 related restrictions.

The change in colour from the classic amber caused a stir when the kit was released today, in time for Shrews’ first friendly at AFC Telford United tomorrow night. Fans expressed their disappointment at the colour change.

It is understood boss Steve Cotterill was instrumental in the change of kit supplier to Umbro. Town signed a new four-year deal with the reputable designers, who designed Shrews kits from 1973 to 1982, ending their contract with Admiral early.