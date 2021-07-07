Dave Edwards delighted to start European club adventure with Bala Town

Dave Edwards joins Bala Town after his release from Shrewsbury Town this summer. Pic: Bala Town FC

Manager Colin Caton – father of young Town striker Charlie – leads his Bala side out against Northern Ireland visitors and European debutants Larne at Park Hall, home of The New Saints in Oswestry, in the new UEFA Europa Conference League tomorrow night.

And for 35-year-old midfielder Edwards, who joined the Cymru Premier outfit earlier in the summer after the release from his hometown club Shrewsbury, the prospect of a European adventure at club level is an extremely exciting prospect.

“I was desperate to carry on my playing career and to come to the JD Cymru Premier is something I always had my eye on doing in the latter stages of my career, so to be here at Bala is really exciting for me, as well as having a European adventure to look forward to," said Edwards, who was part of Chris Coleman's Wales side who stormed to the semi-finals of the 2016 European Championships.

“I’ve never been in European competition at club level before, so it’ll be something new for me. I’m really excited and hopeful that we can get through the first round."

📸 Dave Edwards’ Debut Goal!



Leslie cross ➡️ Edwards header



Old pals linking up 🤩#Lakesiders pic.twitter.com/YjpEza6PnC — Bala Town F.C. (@BalaTownFC) June 19, 2021

Spectators are permitted to attend Bala's contest against Larne at Maes Tegid.

It is a big week of European competition qualifying action for the top clubs in Welsh football's leading division.

Back-to-back champions Connah's Quay Nomads are in Champions League qualifying action at home to Armenian title-winners FC Alashkert this evening.

Powys side Newtown, who this week signed former Shrewsbury midfield prospect James Rowland, join Bala and Oswestry's TNS in Europa Conference League action as the new European club tournament gets underway for a first time.

Chris Hughes' Robins make the trip to Ireland to face League of Ireland Premier outfit Dundalk in their first leg tomorrow evening. Dundalk are struggling down in seventh midway through their league campaign.

And Anthony Limbrick's TNS are also crossing the Irish Sea as they head to Northern Ireland side Glentoran in their first leg.

Edwards added: "For a club like Bala to have success in Europe is huge, not just for ourselves but for the league’s profile, and we hope Newtown, The New Saints and Connah’s Quay can have success too.

"We know we face a very tough tie against Larne, but we’re excited for it and hope we can reach the next round where it’ll be even more exciting for all of us.”