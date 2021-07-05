Shrewsbury looking to make League One impact

Shrewsbury Town training (AMA)

Cotterill oversaw the escape from relegation battle after his appointment last season, mostly from his hospital bed and Bristol home, but is looking to lift Shrewsbury to greater heights this coming term.

Town returned to training late last week and will be put through their paces this week. Former Town hero Wilding, who is now working in the youth ranks at Coventry after leaving Stoke, expects the experienced boss to be able to turn the club into top-half contenders.

"I think getting out of that mindset of 'little Shrewsbury', yes it's a small-ish town but they are a well-respected and well-deserved, comfortable League One side," said Wilding, who took in games at Montgomery Waters Meadow in a scouting role last season.

"With Paul (Hurst) they were borderline Championship, they could've been there a few years ago. You see sides in the Championship who are smaller like Burton and Wycombe, who I saw live in games and they give it a right good go with work ethic.

"At the same time Town are that and a little bit more with the quality they get in.

"He (Cotterill) is mixing it up, he's big on experience which is key, but he knows he needs energy and legs as well."

Wilding added: "I never forget Town's first Sky game, away at Cheltenham where he was manager. The changing room was horrible.

"I've not met the bloke one-to-one personally, but from a football point of view he can mix it up. He can be as nasty as you want him to be or he can get the arm around people.

"Aaron (Wilbraham) is a strong character and was a strong player, and David (Longwell) is clever, he's a clever coach.

"They are not going to rest, to settle for average, fingers crossed it will be exciting."

Cotterill has made some eye-catching transfers to date and is looking to press on with more additions as he tries to lift expectations for the club who have recently battled to finish above the drop zone.

Wilding said of chairman Roland Wycherley's appointment of the former Birmingham, Bristol City and Notts County chief: "I know he wanted Steve for quite a while, he's finally got him, now he's seen what he can do and I think he's got high expectations, like the most of us, that they are going to have a right good push.