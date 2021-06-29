Shrewsbury Town in talks over new Josh Vela deal

Josh Vela was Shrewsbury's player of the season last year (AMA)

It is understood Town are keen to tie down the former Bolton man, 27, after he swept up at the player-of-the-season awards last season.

Vela’s current deal, which he signed in January 2019 after joining from Hibernian, expires next summer.

And Steve Cotterill’s Shrews are working to ensure the tireless midfielder’s future is secured as Cotterill goes about building an ambitious squad capable of mixing it for the promotion spots in League One.

It is thought Vela will commit his future to Town. The midfielder, who is based in the north west, is settled at the club after moving from north of the border to return closer to his young family.

Vela made 44 league appearances last season and has played 53 games in total for the club. He was players’ and fans’ player of the season last term.

He won rave reviews from Cotterill after the manager’s appointment last November and then from assistant Aaron Wilbraham later on in the campaign, while the manager was absent through ill health.

Cotterill is still looking to add depth and quality to his midfield department at Salop. Shrews have Vela and Ollie Norburn as well as new recruit Elliott Bennett, who can play centrally or out wide and is set to play a big role next season.

But there is scope to add to the ranks after Dave Edwards, Sean Goss and Brad Walker were all released in the summer. Highly-rated former Crewe star Ryan Wintle, 24, was one midfielder of interest but the playmaker opted to join Cardiff amid strong Championship interest.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury received Championship interest in starlet Nathanael Ogbeta earlier in the summer, but a move broke down.

Peterborough United, promoted from League One last season, were keen on the 20-year-old former Manchester City star and lodged a bid but the switch could not be completed.