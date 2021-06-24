Shrewsbury League One fixture list 2021/22: Steve Cotterill's side to face Burton on opening weekend

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill

The home clash with the Brewers should mark the return to supporters to Montgomery Waters Meadow – dependant on government guidance.

The curtain-raiser is followed by away games at newly-promoted Morecambe the following Saturday – Town's first visit in more than six years – before heading to Portsmouth on a Tuesday night.

Other standout dates include a trip to the Fylde coast to Fleetwood on Boxing Day, followed by a festive home game against Accrington Stanley on December 29.

Eyes will be on an attractive home fixture against relegated Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day.

The trip to Hillsborough, Shrewsbury's first since 1987, comes early in the campaign on Saturday, September 18.

A first game at AFC Wimbledon's new Plough Lane stadium is one Shrews fans will be keen to book in their diaries. Town head to the Dons on Saturday, January 29.

Cotterill will be eyeing the clashes against his first club in English management, newly-promoted Cheltenham, inside a month of each other in November and December.

Town's Easter double-header is a tasty trip to Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Good Friday before a home match against Doncaster on Easter Monday.

Salop's final game on the road is at Charlton on April 23, before Cotterill's men close the campaign at home to Wigan on April 30.

They are included in what appears a tricky run-in on paper, with Ipswich, Sunderland, Doncaster, Charlton and Wigan all likely to hold ambitions of competing for promotion.

The schedule returns to something resembling a normal season following 2020/21, which saw a condensed calendar begin later, in September, and included more Tuesday night fixtures.

Shrewsbury's only real arduous Tuesday night away trip comes early on, in just the second midweek of the season, when they visit Portsmouth at Fratton Park on August 17.

Other Tuesday night away games for fans to look out for, presuming they are permitted to attend, are Oxford on October 19, Doncaster on December 11 and Wycombe on February 8.

Shrewsbury fixtures 2021/2

August

7 Burton Albion h

14 Morecambe a

17 Portsmouth a

21 Plymouth h

28 Gillingham h

September

4 Accrington a

11 Crewe h

18 Sheff Wed a

25 AFC Wimbledon h

28 Wycombe h

October

2 Bolton a

9 Ipswich a

16 MK Dons h

19 Oxford Utd a

23 Cambridge Utd h

30 Lincoln City a

November

13 Rotherham h

20 Cheltenham a

23 Sunderland h

27 Charlton h

December

7 Wigan a

11 Doncaster a

18 Cheltenham h

26 Fleetwood a

29 Accrington h

January

1 Sheff Wed h

8 Gillingham a

15 Crewe a

22 Bolton h

29 AFC Wimbledon a

February

5 Fleetwood h

8 Wycombe a

12 Plymouth a

19 Morecambe h

22 Portsmouth h

26 Burton Albion a

March

5 Cambridge Utd a

12 Oxford Utd h

19 Rotherham a

26 Lincoln City h

April

2 MK Dons a

9 Ipswich h

15 Sunderland a

18 Doncaster h

23 Charlton a