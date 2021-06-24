Ambitious Shrewsbury Town keen on Stoke Sam Vokes loan

Stoke City striker Sam Vokes has been on Shrewsbury's radar Dave Edwards, Andy King, Johnny Williams and Sam Vokes enjoying life at Euro 2016 with Wales Wales' 2016 heroes Sam Vokes, Gareth Bale, goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and Joe Ledley

Ambitious boss Steve Cotterill is pressing on with plans with his squad set to return for pre-season in a little over a week’s time.

And Town remain in the market for a centre-forward to find the back of the net next season, with Vokes just one of a number of targets sounded out.

The ex-Wales Euros hero, who joined Stoke for around £7million just two years ago, is understood to be available. But despite Salop’s significant wage contribution offer, the striker’s earnings could prove a stumbling block.

Stoke are thought to be keen to move him off the wage bill and hopeful of finding the best move for all parties.

Vokes, 31, has another year on the three-year deal he penned with the Potters from Burnley in 2019, but started just five league games for Michael O’Neill’s side last term.

Town had also shown interest in Charlton striker Chuks Aneke, 27, who is out of contract at Salop’s League One rivals, but another attractive offer is understood to have been turned down by the frontman as he mulls uver other deals.

Salop were keen on out-of-contract Wigan hitman Will Keane earlier in the summer, but the 28-year-old instead opted to pen fresh terms with the Latics.

The calibre of target highlights the club’s ambition this summer under Cotterill. It is understood rivals have noted Town’s movements in the window.

Ryan Bowman, who netted 14 goals for League Two Exeter last term, has already been brought in on a fee, but Cotterill is looking for another option.