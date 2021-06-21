Bernard McNally: Matthew Pennington can use his Premier League class at Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town's Matthew Pennington

Centre-half Pennington signed a two-year deal with Town last month after his release from Everton.

He impressed on loan at Montgomery Waters Meadow during the second half of last season, and McNally feels his 15 years on the Toffees’ books will boost the Salop dressing room significantly as they look to push on in 2021/22.

“Well, Steve has obviously got a lot of experience, and he knows you need that core in place, that strong defence,” said McNally.

“Matthew has got a good pedigree, and it’s always key to bring players in who’ve had that Premier League experience.

“Even if they haven’t played a lot, you’re still getting top-level ability and knowledge of that environment, especially when you’re there for as long as he was.

“He was at Everton and played seven times in the Premier League, and had loans at Leeds, Ipswich and Hull in the Championship as well.

“It’s obvious that he’s got a very good pedigree. He could be one to give us some real help next season.”

Pennington made 19 appearances while on loan at Town last campaign – scoring two goals along the way – playing in a back three alongside Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Aaron Pierre. Cotterill recently hailed him as ‘a quality boy and a quality professional’. He has also previously had loan spells at Tranmere, Coventry and Walsall in League One.

McNally, who spent nine years with Salop, feels he will be excited to prove himself at a new permanent home as well.

“He’s a bit older than those lads, of course, but You’ve only got to look at how Ben Godfrey and Dean Henderson did here,” added McNally. “They came here and had the chance to play, and it did them the world of good. There is a track record of players coming here and being successful, having that chance to play regularly.”