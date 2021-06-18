Ryan Bowman excited for Shrewsbury future

Shrewsbury Town unveil new signing Ryan Bowman (AMA)

The forward makes the move to Salop with an impressive goalscoring record, having netted 14 times for former club Exeter last season.

Bowman is excited by the transfer and is looking forward to working with Town gaffer Steve Cotterill.

"I am delighted to be here," said the 29-year-old.

"It has been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks now. I spoke with the manager last week and he sold the club to me really well.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started.

"He (Cotterill) hasn't just signed me for my record. He's looked at my games and clips, and he knows what I am good at.

"Straight away he filled me with confidence. This is a great opportunity and one I couldn't turn down."

Bowman has represented clubs both sides of the Scottish border, beginning his career at Carlisle United and going on to play for Hereford United, York City, Torquay United and Gateshead.

"This will be my first proper season in League One. I am relishing the opportunity, but I haven't set any targets," said the striker.

"I want to score every time I step on that pitch but the team is always the most important thing.

"Hopefully this season gets us back to normality. Football is nothing without the fans.

"They give you that boost when you need it, I'm looking forward to that."

"I don't expect many of the fans to know too much about me being as though I played in League Two.