Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill will miss Southampton FA Cup tie as he recovers from Covid-19

Steve Cotterill will be missing for Shrewsbury Town as remains ill with coronavirus (AMA)

Cotterill will be absent from next week’s FA Cup tie at Southampton as he continues his recovery from coronavirus, having contracted the illness during the widespread breakout at the Montgomery Waters Meadow club.

Boss Cotterill, 56, was one of around 20 positive cases in the club’s camp and remains ill and was not at Sundorne Castle as players return to today after their enforced isolation breaks, as preparation began on the delayed Cup tie.

No.2 Aaron Wilbraham and interim first-team coach Dave Longwell will be in charge of the first team at Southampton next Tuesday and during Cotterill’s absence.

The Town chief, who was appointed at the end of November and recently won December’s League One manager of the month award, will stay away from the televised Cup tie at St Mary’s, which will be Shrews’ first game in three weeks after the significant outbreak.

In light of the huge breakout at the club, in a statement Shrewsbury Town urged the public to adhere with government guidance. The club statement read: “All at Shrewsbury Town would like to wish Steve well in his recovery and the club asks that his privacy is respected during this time.”

It is unclear how long Cotterill will be absent from the club as he recovers from the illness.

Social media was flooded with well wishes from Shrewsbury supporters and fans at his former club Bristol City, among others.

Town players returned to training at Sundorne today as preparation for the Saints tie stepped up. They are not in action tomorrow as the league clash against Lincoln was postponed.