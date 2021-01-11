Shewsbury Town clash with Lincoln called off as more coronavirus cases confirmed

Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town have already seen their FA Cup tie with Southampton called off, with a decision to be made on the result of that fixture this week.

The club have now announced a further two more positive cases of COVID-19 following another round of tests. As many as 10 members of the club were affected by the outbreak ahead of the Southampton clash.

In a statement published online, Shrewsbury Town confirmed that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture against Lincoln.

"Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disappointed to report two further Covid-19 tests have returned positive." Read the statement.

"Following further rounds of testing for all staff and players who returned a negative test previously, the club has been notified of two further positive test results. The club has informed Shropshire Public Health and the EFL of the current situation.

"Therefore, we are reluctantly unable to fulfil our Sky Bet League One fixture with Lincoln City this Saturday following medical advice given to the club. This decision and our actions have been supported by Public Health Shropshire.

"The club would like to place on record our thanks to our medical advisors, Lincoln City Football Club for their understanding, and Public Health Shropshire for their support and guidance."