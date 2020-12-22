Doncaster 0 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report

Matthew Millar of Shrewsbury Town and Matt Smith of Doncaster Rovers. (AMA) Tom Anderson of Doncaster Rovers and Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Matthew Millar of Shrewsbury Town and Fejiri Okenabirhie of Doncaster Rovers. (AMA) Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town and Taylor Richards of Doncaster Rovers. (AMA) Matija Sarkic of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1. (AMA) Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 0-1. (AMA) Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1. (AMA) Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1. (AMA)

Steve Cotterill’s men continued their remarkable charge clear of danger as Aaron Pierre’s second-half header did for yet another promotion-hunting side.

After going winless in 10 league games, you would’ve got lengthy odds on Town taking nine points from nine from trips to Hull, Lincoln City and Doncaster but under Cotterill Shrewsbury look a different prospect entirely, packed full of confidence and belief.

They were well worth the victory again, denying an excellent Doncaster team who would have gone top with a win. Instead it was the visitors, 23rd and five points adrift barely two weeks ago, now up to 16th.

It was unthinkable that Shrewsbury, devoid of confidence and positive results for so long, would be clear of the bottom four at Christmas - yet the new man in charge and these reinvigorated players have delivered the most incredible recovery at the top opposition League One has to offer.

Town’s run of six league games unbeaten is their best since April 2018 and three clean sheets is a first since Christmas 2017.

Cotterill had used the same starting XI for the impressive recent victories at League One’s top two (at the time of playing) Hull and Lincoln.

There was one change at the Keepmoat Stadium from what was becoming a familiar Town side under the new boss.

Midfielder Sean Goss, who had enjoyed a Shrewsbury u-turn since Cotterill’s appointment, was missing from the entire 18.

The enforced change brought Dave Edwards into the side, occupying the advanced midfield role Goss had made his own in recent weeks.

Town were otherwise unchanged but there was the welcome sight of veteran striker Leon Clarke on the bench.

The 36-year-old had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood on October 27.

Doncaster, fresh off four straight victories against teams - like Shrewsbury - in the bottom half of League One, handed striker Fejiri Okenabirhie a first chance to face the team he left in January.

Okenabirhie lined up in an attacking side selected by Darren Moore alongside fellow former Salop man Jon Taylor and talented on-loan Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules.

Moore’s men knew three points against their resurgent visitors would send them top of the tree on Christmas Day, while a point would be enough to put Shrews clear of the drop zone, something unfeasible just a few weeks ago.

Town went into the contest fresh from their weekend off with the Sunderland clash postponed due to Covid, offering Cotterill and Dave Longwell the chance to conduct a scouting mission on Rovers’ win at Burton.

But the hosts started like a side high on confidence in good form. Moore’s side had earned a reputation of playing sharp, neat football and Okenabirhie, John-Jules and Taylor Richards combined well early on.

A heavy touch by Okenabirhie scuppered a gilt-edged chance in the opening exchanges, having rounded Matija Sarkic from a neat Richards flick, the striker’s touch took him wide.

Okenabirhie looked to have his dream goal, sliding through Sarkic’s legs after 10 minutes, but an offside flag went against him.

The visitors recovered well from Doncaster’s bright early impression. A Matt Millar cross was deflected just wide at the back post before Josh Vela drilled a well-worked short corner wide at the near post from 25 yards.

Cotterill barked at his players to keep the ball as Shrews responded well.

A lot of Rovers’ play went through on-loan Brighton schemer Richards, who twice fired off target, before the sharp Okenabirhie sent a low curled strike narrowly wide across goal from the left corner of the box.

Shrewsbury continued to try to play quickly through the lines but a couple of loose passes and pieces of control threatened to undo them. An inaccurate flick from Shaun Whalley saw Taylor in on goal but the wideman could only shoot off target at the near post when well-placed to better.

The home side began dominating possession, with skipper Ben Whiteman and Matt Smith highly accomplished with the ball in midfield, but Town were disciplined in their shape to keep Roves at arm’s length for the entire first period.

Cotterill made a change at the break, withdrawing Edwards for on-loan Spurs flyer Shilow Tracey, who was handed a chance to make an impact in the league having impressed in cups.

Town tweaked their shape, with Tracey in an advanced left position and Millar pushed further forward on the right as Ro-Shaun Williams shuffled to right-back in a back four.

The change worked well and Town began the second period brightly.

A free-kick on the right flank eight minutes after the restart handed them the crucial opener.

Whalley’s delivery was bang on the money for Pierre to head home superbly from 10 yards out, powering his marker out the way to head into the corner, leaving Cotterill punching the air.

Cotterill’s tactical switch appeared to have flummoxed the hosts, who did respond through a couple of set-pieces well defended by the drilled men in blue and amber.

But Shrewsbury weren’t content to sit on their lead. A really neat move involving the impressive Norburn and Whalley fed Tracey on the edge of the box but the winger was just seen out.

The hosts were rattled and struggling to rediscover their composure but John-Jules did test Sarkic with a low strike midway through the second period.

Clarke made his return from injury with 20 minutes left as Town’s play continued to catch the eye. A tired wayward Whiteman strike from distance summed up Rovers’ fortunes.

Town remained dangerous. The lively Tracey picked out Clarke’s run with a fine through ball but the striker’s dink dropped just wide across goal as the visitors almost doubled their lead.

Sarkic was finally stretched into the final 10 minutes and delivered a stunning save, with an outstretched right arm tipping John-Jules’ header over the crossbar.

Shrews saw off four added minutes for the latest instalment in this stunning tale of recovery and joy under inspired boss Cotterill, who is working wonders at the Meadow.

Teams

Doncaster Rovers (4-2-3-1):

Lumley; Halliday, Anderson, Butler, James; Whiteman ©, Smith; Taylor (Lokilo, 74), Richards (Coppinger, 81), John-Jules; Okenabirhie.

Subs not used: Jones, Amos, White, John, Hasani.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-1-2):

Sarkic; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Millar, Norburn ©, Vela, C Daniels; Edwards (Tracey, 45, Golbourne, 87); Udoh (Clarke, 69), Whalley.

Subs not used: Burgoyne, J Daniels, Pugh, Cummings.

Referee: James Oldham