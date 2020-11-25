Next Shrewsbury Town manager: Who are the bookies' favourites?

Who are the favourites to take over at Town? (Photos: AMA/PA)

Take a look below at the bookies favourites to take on the job...

Paul Hurst - 4/1

Paul Hurst

What a story this would be.

Town fans don't need much reminding of the football that was on offer under Paul Hurst before he departed for Ipswich Town back in 2018.

However, his exit, and the manner of it, did leave a sour taste in the mouth. Would they be willing to put that behind them to see him return to the club?

He got within a whisker of getting Shrewsbury into the Championship, and right now he's the favourite for the hot seat.

Graham Alexander - 6/1

Graham Alexander (AMA)

Sacked by Salford City in October, could Graham Alexander get right back into the thick of it with Shrewsbury Town?

He has a record of success with his former club, having guided them to promotion, whilst also leading the club to the final of the EFL Trophy last season.

He's also managed at Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United. At all of his previous clubs, he's secured a play-off finish at one point or another.

Paul Cook - 6/1

Paul Cook (AMA)

Former Wigan boss Paul Cook has been without a club since he resigned from his role in charge of the Latics earlier this year.

He was of course, very unlucky to see himself pick up a relegation on his CV with the side, after their 12-point deduction last season.

He's vastly experienced, having taken charge at Southport, Sligo Rovers, Accrington, Chesterfield and Portsmouth before Wigan.

Steve Cotterill - 6/1

Steve Cotterill

If experience is what you're after, Steve Cotterill has plenty.

The 56-year-old has been in management since 1995, most recently of course with Birmingham City.

Cotterill struggled at St. Andrew's though, but could a move back into League One be on the cards?

Nigel Adkins - 10/1

Nigel Adkins (AMA)

At 10/1, Nigel Adkins looks like quite a long-shot - but he is a manager which would get fans excited.

He's obviously got experience up and down the football league, having taken charge of Southampton and Reading in the Premier League.

Most recently, Adkins has taken charge of Hull City, where he decided against renewing his contract.

Simon Grayson - 10/1

Simon Grayson.

Simon Grayson is also available at 10/1 to take over from Sam Ricketts, having not been in a job since February.

He was very successful with Preston North End, having avoided relegation before getting the side into the Championship via the play-offs.

His work in Lancashire earned him a move to Sunderland, but things didn't go to plan at the Stadium of Light. He's since been in charge of Bradford and Blackpool.

Sol Campbell - 12/1

Sol Campbell

How about Sol Campbell? The former Arsenal and England centre back has begun cutting his teeth in management in recent years, but is without a club right now.

He guided Macclesfield Town to survival, having taken over with the club languishing in the League Two relegation zone.

He didn't fare too well at Southend though, leaving the club in June after seeing them relegated from League One.

Others in the running

Michael Flynn - 12/1

Paul Ince - 12/1

Gary Bowyer - 14/1

Gary Caldwell - 16/1

Danny Cowley - 16/1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 16/1

Micky Mellon - 16/1

Kevin Nolan - 16/1

Shaun Derry - 20/1

Robbie Fowler - 20/1

Michael Jolley - 20/1

Russell Slade - 20/1

Darren Currie - 25/1

David Flitcroft - 25/1

Steve Lovell - 25/1

Dino Maamria - 25/1

John McGreal - 25/1

Nigel Pearson - 25/1