Omar Beckles reborn at Crewe, but he will cherish his Shrewsbury memories forever

Omar Beckles signed for Shrewsbury from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2017 (AMA)

The popular former Salop stopper departed Montgomery Waters Meadow on a free transfer after three years and 126 appearances, in a decision Beckles revealed to the Shropshire Star he had to make for the longevity of his career.

The defender turned 29 last month and is relishing playing in his natural right-sided centre-back role for the newly-promoted League One Railwaymen.

Beckles won a place at left-back in the third tier team of the year in 2017/18 and was often played on the left side of defence in his Shropshire spell – so often that he joked video game FIFA still describe him as ‘left-footed’.

The Crewe defender, an unused substitute in David Artell’s rotated side in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, said afterwards: “

I feel a bit like a kid again, it’s a young team and I’m enjoying my football. We want results to turn but on a personal level I’m enjoying it. There were so many factors, especially with the pandemic, game time and so on and so forth.

“It was an incredible three years I served, playing out of position I was happy and willing to serve. For the longevity of my career, if I’d continued to do that, it probably would’ve done more damage than good for me personally.

“Whereas now people are saying ‘he’s a right-sided centre-back?’ FIFA has still got me as left-footed! The fact that’s the reality means I still have a lot to show on this side of the pitch.”

Beckles, who still lives in Baschurch, became a father for the first time in May to Ariyah Eden, and admits that his priorities changed throughout lockdown.

But the defender was settled in Shropshire and said the pandemic ‘forced his hand’.

“It was tough, tough to make a decision. In the midst of it all I became a father so I had other things take priority,” he added. “It was a tough decision, having a new child and feeling quite settled and enjoying the time I had at Shrewsbury.

“I didn’t really want to leave but obviously with the pandemic and all that’s happened it kind of forced my hand in a sense.

“I had to make the decision I felt was best for my career and family and so on. I’m happy with how things turned out.”

Beckles added: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time there. I played so many games. It’s helped me with my CV, playing the amount of games that I did.

“The experience I had, the memories, going to Wembley twice, two record season finishes, FA Cup runs, we had some really good times there. They are memories I’ll cherish for a long time.”

The defender made a huge impact off the pitch. He tirelessly campaigned to raise awareness of mental health in schools and community groups across the county.

“I’m still in contact with people and want to get stuff done whenever that can be,” Beckles said. “It might be in a year’s time or beyond, I know they are people I will work with in the future.

“The area and people grew on me and it has a place in my heart right now, I definitely still want to give back in time.

“Now more than ever people do need the support. But I understand I’m not the hero. Sometimes I want to take everything on myself and do it all.

“You’ve got an incredible team at Shrewsbury Town In The Community – Jamie Edwards and all the staff, it’s incredible, no wonder they’ve done so well over the years to grow what they started.