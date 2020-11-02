Referee 'hasty' in sending off Shrewsbury Town's Josh Vela in heavy Peterborough defeat – Sam Ricketts

Shrewsbury's Josh Vela was shown a straight red card by James Oldham just before half-time in the 5-1 defeat at Peterborough (AMA)

Midfielder Vela will serve the first of a three-match ban in Town's home clash against fellow strugglers Burton Albion tomorrow evening after his dismissal in first-half stoppage time for a foul on Posh hat-trick star Siriki Dembele.

Vela picked up the second red card of his Shrewsbury career as his outstretched right foot caught the Posh flyer, before Dembele's team-mates stormed in showing their disapproval at the challenge.

Mr Oldham was in little doubt of the required punishment and quickly flashed a straight red card on an afternoon that ended in a heavy 5-1 Town defeat at London Road.

Ricketts said: "I think the referee made a hasty decision. The fourth (official) was telling me how fast it was, the intensity, it was two-footed, it was this and that.

"It wasn't at all, it was one-footed. Yes he went in at speed but it was from an angle.

"If you look at the point of contact his left foot is planted on the floor and his right one is outstretched, not to the front with studs up, but to the side trying to play the ball.

"It wasn't a horrendous tackle. I can understand why it got given, but he's tried to get the ball hard and firm, and missed the ball.

"I think it was more because of who it was on and the reaction of the Peterborough players which gets him sent off rather than the tackle itself."