Shrewsbury's Ro-Shaun Williams salutes pal Marcus Rashford

Ro-Shaun Williams (AMA)

The Shrewsbury Town defender saluted his close pal, former south Manchester grassroots club Fletcher Moss Rangers and Manchester United youth team-mate Rashford, for standing up to the government and helping distribute free meals by raising awareness.

Williams, 22, admitted he has spoken with Rashford about the tireless campaigning, but says the pair usually just spend their time playing Fifa on the PlayStation.

Old Trafford star Rashford has used social media to encourage local companies across the nation, including across Shropshire, to help provide food for less fortunate youngsters who have been off school this week.

Williams said: “It’s definitely very big, all the things he’s doing with the government to help kids in half-term.

“It’s good for someone of his stature in the UK, kids look up and idolise him. He’s doing such a good thing. In the future it’ll help people growing up want to do good things.

“It’s good that he’s fighting the government to do good things.”

Rashford shared AFC Telford United’s work to distribute 260 food parcels, as well as Wrekin View Community Cafe, Highwayman in Oswestry, Stop Cafe in Shrewsbury and Bowring Park Cafe and Greenfields Farm in Telford.

Williams added: “If you’ve come from a struggle like (him) you’re going to feel passionate about it. You feel some unfairness in the justice system.

“He just wants to make things right and help as many as he can.

“Kids can get a school meal or a free lunch on half-term because for some the reality is they can’t feed their kids in a pandemic or not.

“It’s quite crazy to see what he’s doing. It’s great he’s in the headlines for doing good. I’m proud of him and hopefully he keeps doing it, on and off the pitch.”

Rashford, also 22, has 11 goals in 40 England caps and has been spotted supporting Williams at Montgomery Waters Meadow since the defender moved in January 2019.

Town’s defender grew up in the Whalley Range area of the city, 10 minutes from Rashford’s Wythenshawe childhood home.

Rashford, who bagged his first United hat-trick in Champions League action this week, has gathered more than one million signatures calling on the government to end child food povertys.