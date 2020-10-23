Shrewsbury Town's Brad Walker has seen off doubters

Brad Walker of Shrewsbury Town and Dominic Samuel of Gillingham. (AMA)

The Shrewsbury Town midfielder has already started more league games this season (five) than last season, writes Lewis Cox.

He has been Sam Ricketts’ surprise package so far this term and his performance from the bench to help Town to victory at AFC Wimbledon last weekend, followed by another controlled display in the midweek defeat to Bristol Rovers, put him in line for another start against Rochdale tomorrow.

It has not been easy or plain-sailing at Town for the 25-year-old from the North East.

He was one of Ricketts’ first signings in management when the boss took him on loan to Wrexham from League Two Crewe.

Walker’s impact in the National League impressed Ricketts so much the midfielder would follow the Welshman to Shropshire, before then rejoining the Racecourse club on loan.

But, looking back, Walker admits he did not feel right heading into his first full League One season last year, where he started just four games.

There were doubters in the stands and, a long way from home, Walker admits he began to question his ability.

“A lot of people doubted myself last season just playing every four or five weeks,” Walker said.

“A lot of people doubted me but I also started to doubt myself. In the games I came in I wasn’t who I know I am, if that makes sense.

“Fitness and everything comes into that when you aren’t playing and having a run of games.

“I knew myself coming into this season that I would have a great chance of playing games and progressing.

“He (Ricketts) has given me a new lease of confidence. I went to Wrexham and did really well for him to bring me here.

“Last season I was maybe not up to speed for the standard of League One and through lockdown I set a plan to get as fit as I could for pre-season.”

Walker was Town’s best player in the League One curtain-raiser at Portsmouth and has built on that since, starting every game aside from the victory at Loftus Road – where his introduction on the hour helped Shrewsbury gain a foothold.

“It is (pleasing), not only for myself but more so for family and friends. Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve played games,” he said.

“Last year I didn’t and I was thinking ‘am I good enough for this level or have I found where I’m at?’

“I knew if I got myself on a clean slate coming into this season I’d give myself a right chance and would know from here. I feel really comfortable now.

“I’ve never doubted myself until last season, when I wasn’t playing much but now I’ve had games and long may it continue.”

The midfielder admits it was difficult coping while low on confidence and self-belief. He added: “I was going home to my missus and kids wondering what I could do to get in the team.

“Now, on Tuesday night my missus would tell you, I was fuming (after losing) and I wouldn’t speak to her.

“It’s just a different type of feeling (playing) and long may it continue.”

Walker is another, like midfield colleagues Scott High and Josh Vela who have turned to unfamiliar roles in recent games, whose versatility is an added bonus.

For a ball-playing midfielder he is a powerful athlete and, once up to speed, a strong runner. He is effective in each box and his height often sees Ricketts elect to use him at centre-half.

More than seven years ago, a 17-year-old Brad Walker was lining up in the tunnel at Spotland to make his Football League debut for Hartlepool.

“I was very nervous, stood in a tunnel surrounded by a lot of older players for Hartlepool,” he recalled. “When I got on the pitch my first touch just bounced off me, I remember it going for a throw-in, one of the senior players told me to relax and do what I’d been doing in training.

“I went on and played 25 or 30 games that season. It was nervy but I look back and remember it well.”