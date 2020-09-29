Leon Clarke happy to finally make his move to Shrewsbury Town

The 35-year-old striker, who left Premier League Sheffield United in the summer, made his Town debut as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

And he is delighted to have finally sealed his move to Shropshire.

“I am really happy to be here,” said Clarke. “Last season there was an opportunity for me to come here but it didn’t quite materialise as everyone wanted it to. This time the move happened quite naturally.

“I’ve kept myself in good shape and now I just want to work hard. All strikers set goal targets and I have got a number in mind that I want to reach but I’ll keep that to myself.”

Clarke came through the ranks at Wolves, making his debut in 2003 as an 18-year-old.

Seventeen years on, Shrewsbury have become his 18th different club – including loans – and he is determined to help them progress, while weighing in with his fair share of goals.

“First and foremost, I want to work hard for the team and help Shrewsbury get some good results – we want to push forwards in the league,” said Clarke. “Being a striker as well, you want to score goals. All strikers are judged on goals. If you aren’t scoring, people are going to have an opinion. First and foremost, it’s about helping the team get some really good results. Secondly, it’s contributing goals.”

Meanwhile, boss Sam Ricketts has praised ‘Salop’s James Milner’ Scott High, after the youngster won the tag from Shrewsbury’s club skipper.

Yorkshire-born High was branded Town’s version of the star Liverpool and former Villa midfielder by captain Norburn on social media this week.

Huddersfield loan midfielder High, 19, hails from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire and has impressed in his first two appearances for Shrewsbury, so much so he has earned comparisons with ex-Leeds youngster and Whites fan Milner.

The midfielder, who smashed in from 25 yards on his Town debut at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup, has captained Huddersfield’s under-19s and is thought to be one of the most exciting products of the Terriers’ academy in many a year.

“He’s just a good lad. A young lad who loves football,” Ricketts said. “He trains every day with maximum intensity and obviously has ability as well. At 19 he is very level-headed and keen to improve and do well. He has a smile about him all the time, he’s happy, it’s a happy environment. We want players to enjoy training and the craic between the lads.”

Asked if it was the teenager’s demeanour or Yorkshire twang that drew comparisons with the Liverpool man, often dubbed ‘Boring Milner’ online, Ricketts smiled: “He’s not the ‘Boring Milner’ – although James has flipped that on its head now and people actually realise he’s a good lad.”