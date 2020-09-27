We are progressing, insists Shrewsbury Town stopper Aaron Pierre

Town are yet to pick up their first victory in League One this season but gained a welcome point on the road at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Pierre, 27, led Town as captain at Home Park with Ollie Norburn only ready for the bench. Josh Vela’s first Salop goal had the visitors deservedly ahead early on but the Pilgrims levelled before half-time.

Ricketts has called for a more attack-minded Shrewsbury this season and Town enjoyed a share of the ball against the possession-based hosts, although Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth had the clearer opportunities to snatch a winner.

“It’s progression,” said Pierre when asked to summarise the first five games in all competitions. “But there’s a long way to go.

“We’re heading in the right direction. We just need to make sure we see games out and create more goals.

“We’re more offensive and are trying to create more in the final third and so far so good. We just need to build from here and keep the shape.”

Pierre, Town’s player of the season during his debut campaign last season, partnered Ro-Shaun Williams at the heart of Shrewsbury defence in Plymouth.

Fellow stopper Ethan Ebanks-Landell, a regular when fit, had to make do with just a place on the bench as he came back from an eye injury sustained in an aerial collision against Northampton seven days earlier.

The defender added on his battle to stay in the side: “That’s the joy of playing football, competition for places, it keeps us on our toes, makes sure we don’t get complacent otherwise the gaffer has to make decisions for the better of the team.

“Competition is always friendly but at the same time we have to make sure we are all on top of our game.”

One player determined to lock down a place in Ricketts’ thoughts moving forward is latest signing Leon Clarke, the experienced frontman having joined as a free agent 24 hours before kick-off after leaving Premier League side Sheffield United.

Clarke, 35, for whom Salop is his 18th club, came from the bench for the final 20 minutes and put himself about at Home Park, though is likely to need a number of games before building up a level of sharpness due to his lack of minutes with the Blades.

“Everyone knows he has played at the highest level so he’s going to be a great addition to the squad and hopefully create more goals for us,” Pierre said of Clarke, who has 151 career goals in 502 appearances.

Grenada skipper Pierre, who was also captain at former club Northampton, admits wearing the armband for Town – in the absence of club captain Norburn – is a boost.

“It gets me going,” said the defender. “I make sure I show my leader role as much as possible and it boosts me, I have to make sure I do my job and set an example.

“It’s a tough place to come so a point is a boost. There are always going to be periods when they have the ball and we had to defend and keep our shape and we saw them out and got the point.”