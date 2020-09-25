Menu

Shrewsbury Town striker Rekeil Pyke set for four month injury lay-off

By Luke Hatfield | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed that striker Rekeil Pyke is set to miss up to four months due to a thigh injury.

Christopher Missilou of Northampton Town and Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Pyke was forced off during Town's 2-1 defeat at home to Northampton, with Sam Ricketts confirming that the injury is one which will see him sidelined until after Christmas.

"We are hugely disappointed" Ricketts said.

"Ricky started the season really, really well but had to come off against Northampton."

“After having the injury assessed, we can confirm he will be out for three to four months. Given where we are now, that means we will be without him until Christmas time.

“It’s a big loss for us as a team and I am hugely disappointed for Ricky. He’s new to the Club and was starting to show his potential and what he can do. Now we will focus on his recovery and getting him back as quickly as possible."

The 23-year-old, who joined from Huddersfield Town this summer, will now undergo a period of rehabilitation with the club's medical team before linking back up with the first-team squad.

The news could trigger Ricketts to further prioritise attacking additions in the transfer window, with the club already understood to be bolstering in forward areas before next month's deadline.

