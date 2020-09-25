Shrewsbury Town sign former Wolves and Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke

The 35-year-old – who made two appearances for the Blades in the Premier League last season – has signed a one-year deal on a free transfer.

It comes as fellow forward Rekeil Pyke, another summer signing for Town, was ruled out for up to four months with a thigh injury.

“Leon is a player I know well,” said Town boss Sam Ricketts. “He knows a few of the lads here already which is good for everyone. He came down and saw the facilities and was amazed at the set-up.

“He’s a great acquisition for the club. He’s got a vast goalscoring history and he played in the Premier League last season with Sheffield United. Before that, he helped Sheffield gain promotion in another successful season.

“He’s scored a number of goals at a high level and the most important thing for me was that he’s still got the desire and hunger to be successful – that’s vital for us. He also brings some aggression to the top line and we wanted a proven goalscorer to help us win games.”