EFL Trophy: Shrewsbury Town 3 Newcastle United U21s 0 - Report and pictures

Scott High, Ryan Barnett and Jason Cummings were on target for Sam Ricketts’ men, who had luckless youngster Sears stretchered off shortly into the second period.

Town’s 21-year-old defender, from Newtown, was making just his third appearance since recovering from the ACL injury sustained in April 2019.

Brad Walker had already been withdrawn due to injury at half-time as Ricketts’ alarming injury list continues to grow, on the evening captain Ollie Norburn returned to the Town fold.

Ricketts had little choice but to name a strong side for the Northern Group C opener played in front of an empty Meadow.

The Town boss made five changes from the League One defeat to Northampton, but Town’s side was still packed with experienced first-teamers.

There was a place for youth team graduates Ryan Barnett and Ryan Sears, with 16-year-old attacker Tom Bloxham enjoying a first senior involvement on the bench - after impressing for the academy last weekend - alongside Nigel Aris, 17.

Returning to the Shrews ranks were Aaron Pierre, after a one-match suspension, and Donald Love for a first start of the season.

Daniel Udoh was also handed a first start, while Ricketts kept the same midfield three with injuries mounting. Matija Sarkic kept his place in goal ahead of Harry Burgoyne and was not forced into a save.

Club captain Norburn returned to the Town bench after his personal tragedy over the last week. Salop players wore black armbands in memory of the skipper’s son Louie.

Newcastle’s academy side, who lost this fixture 3-0 last season, contained Lewis Cass and Jack Young who had made the bench for the Magpies’ senior side.

Town were in charge of the ball and led after 10 minutes through High’s measured finish from just outside the box.

Young keeper Will Brown will be disappointed with letting the ball squirm through him after Josh Vela showed tenacity to win it from left-back Adam Wilson.

But the Magpies shot-stopper made up for it a minute later, flying to his left to parry away Cummings’ half-volley and sharply keeping out Barnett’s rebound.

Assistant boss Dean Whitehead liked what he saw and called on Cummings to ‘be relentless’ in attack.

Town were making light work of the contest and chalked up their second 18 minutes in. Barnett was left all alone six yards out to head in from Scott Golbourne’s dinked cross for his first senior Town goal.

It was almost attack versus defence as Brown saved well low from Barnett after some delightful link-up with High. Moments later the highly-rated Huddersfield youngster almost chipped the busy Newcastle goalkeeper from 40 yards.

There was concern in the Town dugout as Brad Walker hurt his knee in a collision with a Newcastle man. The Shrews midfielder was in some discomfort but managed to run off the knock.

Norburn was introduced for Walker at half-time, taking over the captain’s armband from Pierre.

The second half had barely begun before Sears was down receiving treatment over in front of block 19.

Sears, worryingly, was stretchered off down the Meadow tunnel as injuries continued to bite. The youngster recently spent the best part of a year on his way back from an ACL problem.

Cummings netted against the Newcastle youngsters for the second year running, turning in from two yards after Norburn sent a Vela corner goalwards 10 minutes after the break.

There was a nice moment in the young life of Oswestry School sixth form student Bloxham, who signed a two-year scholarship in March, sent on for a senior bow with 25 minutes left.

Shrewsbury remained on top with Norburn sending a stinging drive over the top from 25 yards before Barnett whipped a curled strike wide of the top left angle on a comfortable night for Salop.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (4-3-3):

Sarkic; Love, Sears (Williams, 48), Pierre ©, Golbourne; Walker (Norburn, 45), Vela, High; Cummings, Udoh (Bloxham, 66), Barnett.

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Rowland, Whalley, Aris.

Newcastle United under-21s (4-4-1-1):

Brown; Flaherty, Francillette ©, Cass, Wilson (Stephenson, 15), Longelo, Thomson (Carlyon, 62), Brookwell, Young, Anderson, Toure.

Subs not used: Gamblin, Brannen, Banda.

Referee: Scott Oldham