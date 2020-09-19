We are all behind Ollie Norburn and his family – Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts

Norburn was not involved for Town against Northampton today after revealing on Friday evening the passing of his baby son.

Ricketts spoke eloquently about how the day and week had been 'overshadowed' by the news, and how the football club will support the midfielder, his fiance Lucy and the Norburn's daughter Lilly.

"It was a big aspect of today and all week," Ricketts said.

"We all love football and want to win today but it was hugely overshadowed by Ollie, his fiance Lucy and his daughter Lilly.

"All of our thoughts are with them and on their very, very tragic news.

"It really overpowers everything about football. There was a part of me today where I wasn't even necessarily going to speak about the football, it was just about that situation.

"As a family and club we're very tight and it hurts all of us, obviously nowhere near the impact of Norbs but everyone is behind him, his fiance and their young daughter.

"You can't put into words what it feels like and it overshadows every aspect of life. For me that's the biggest thing of the day."

Norburn tweeted on Friday: "The first and last time I held my son yesterday. No words to describe the pain right now, but what makes that easier is he's now at rest.

"The strength my fiance shown is beyond inspirational. Shine bright over us my boy. Louie Ollie Norburn."