Former Shrewsbury Town stars pay tribute to legendary title-winning boss Fred Davies

The duo spoke fondly, remembering card games at the back of the bus, pints in the pub and golf days on the greens after the news was confirmed yesterday.

Davies, who had been living in Telford with partner Allison, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis 18 months ago and passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday.

The Liverpool-born former goalkeeper, initially assistant to John Bond at Gay Meadow, took the reins first as caretaker in 1993 before taking the job full-time the following January, midway through a historic season for the club, as a 16-game unbeaten run helped them storm to the Third Division title – the club’s last championship success.

Former midfielder Evans, who was handed his first pro contract by Davies, said: “He didn’t really change much from being John Bond’s assistant to being a manager. I remember he still used to play cards with the lads at the back of the bus which would probably be unheard of now.

“I used to join in and he’d tell me I was absolutely rubbish at cards and I needed to learn this and that. It was great fun, with me and Kev Seabury.

“There were good and bad times with him, like there is with every manager. He had help from Malcolm Musgrove, Kevin Summerfield and Dick Pratley as well.”

Spink was transformed from centre-half to goalscoring centre-forward under Davies.

The ex-striker, who top scored with 19 goals that season, said: “He was just unbelievable, after taking over from John Bond he gave so many players confidence and loved the game.

“He put everything into it, made it enjoyable, he told us to enjoy ourselves. He changed my game.

“It was an unbelievable season and then to get the trophy, I remember his face with Malcolm Musgrove. It’s very sad news. He was a lovely guy, very easy going, he was very joyful.

“He knew what to do. He was a very good man-manager. He wouldn’t shout and ball, he got the best out of people.

“It worked and the way he was won us the championship.

“He reverted me from centre-half to centre-forward again and just believed in me. I can’t say a bad word about him.”

Davies also led Shrewsbury to Wembley for the first time in their history, losing 2-1 to Rotherham in the Auto Windscreens Shield in 1996.

His title-winners, full of pace and width on either flank, won the hearts of fans.

“It was 4-4-2, there wasn’t much messing about. Mickey (Brown) one side, Ray Woods, Darren Currie, I’ll never forget his debut against Swansea, dribbled through and bent it in the corner at the Wakeman End.” Evans recalled.

“We used to turn up at the Meadow every day and we didn’t know where we were training. Sometimes it was Shrewsbury School, the Wakeman pitch, we’d run to Monkmoor with the little artificial pitch.

“We’d go on a Christmas do and he’d come to the Crown pub, he’d have a pint or two and then leave and tell us to behave ourselves.”

Davies’ heroes inspired a generation of Town fans, including current hometown Salop midfielder Dave Edwards, who tweeted: “Fred Davies and his success was the start of my love for Salop. RIP.”

Evans, who remained at Town until after Davies’s departure in 1997, added: “He was a laughy, jokey kind of guy. John Bond was very serious. I remember being so scared of him walking down those corridors at the Gay Meadow, they weren’t the widest.

“But Fred was always the joker. He loved his golf as well, he’d be there on a golf day.

“He’d let you know if you weren’t doing it right or pulling your weight.

“He was a Scouser, he lived in Birmingham, if he’s half a Brummie and half a Scouser he’s going to have a bit of wit about him!

“It’s very, very sad news.”

In the aftermath of going down to Rotherham in a Wembley final, Davies would confess to making a mistake in his team selection, something which won more admiration in the long run from those involved at the time.

That includes Spink, who was subbed off at half-time in the showpiece final, and he added: “He said to me it was a total mistake, that he should’ve left out loan players and not changed it.

“He was that much of a man that he could admit it, most would make an excuse but he stood up to it.”

Evans said: “He was the manager and he makes decisions. He’s said since he made a mistake or two which is fair enough.”