Shrewsbury Town complete loan signing of USA youth international Marlon Fossey from Fulham

The attack-minded right-back, 21, becomes Sam Ricketts' fourth new recruit of the summer having joined from the Premier League new-boys and is in line to feature in the club's practice match tomorrow.

The Shrews boss was keen to add more competition and cover in the full-back department and Fossey becomes the club's second loan signing after Scott High from Huddersfield.

Ricketts admitted Fossey is a player he has been monitoring since he took charge at Shrewsbury.

The Town chief added that his latest recruit was set to make his Premier League and international debut aged 18 before picking up an injury. But has recovered from his setbacks and been training since before the Covid lockdown.

Fossey, known for his lightning pace, was born in Los Angeles but moved to England from Jersey aged 11 after being spotted playing in the Jersey Festival.

He was a pacy winger as a youngster, comfortable on either flank, but was developed into a full-back, predominantly right-sided by Fulham, and he has spent a decade with the southwest London club.

Ricketts said: "Marlon is a young player with huge potential.

"He's been really unfortunate in his career so far with injury. He was due to make his Premier League debut at 18 but picked up an injury. That then followed on as he was also due to make his international debut with America.

"However, he's been back fit now before lockdown. He's been training all this time and is ready to go.

"He's someone who I've been chasing for 18 months now so I'm delighted to get him through the door. He's really athletic, he can get up and down the line really well.

"He has a real desire to improve and be as good as he can be. You can't ever be too quick or athletic in football, he has the two in abundance."

Fossey, who has a gymnastics background, has worked his way back from two serious long-term injuries and was training with the Championship side's first team in June before the second tier resumed.

The youngster made three appearances for Fulham's under-23s last season before the academy season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The highly-rated defender's progress at Fulham was underlined by a stunning season for the under-23 side at a young age in the 2016/17 campaign. He made 21 appearances and contributed with six assets, laying on 29 goalscoring chances.

He signed a new two-year deal with his parent club in 2018, which the Whites had an option to extend by a further 12 months.

Fossey has represented the USA at youth team level. In early 2017 he was a regular in the US under-20s side that played in a CONCACAF under-20s tournament.

His loan to Town is a first experience of senior football for the right-back and the US youth international will compete with Donald Love for a place on the right of Ricketts' defence.