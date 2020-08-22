Shrewsbury's Josh Daniels tipped to make step-up

The Londonderry-born winger made the move from Northern Ireland outfit Glenavon to Shrewsbury this summer – stepping into the professional ranks from his former part-time role.

Daniels, 24, was a big hit for Glenavon and his signature was one much sought after this summer.

Boss Sam Ricketts believes the ‘driven’ nature of the skilful winger, who missed yesterday’s friendly with a niggle but will return to training next week, will allow him to flourish in full-time football, just as Udoh managed last season after checking in from semi-professional neighbours AFC Telford United.

“I’m really pleased with him,” Ricketts said of Daniels.

“It’s been tough for him because he hasn’t done anything since March in terms of playing.

“And even then he was part-time. But he’s a naturally fit lad and does everything he needs to do. He’s been thrown in here and has handled it very, very well and certainly made an impression.

Former Crewe youngster Udoh, 23, caught the eye last season and continued to progress throughout the campaign, finishing strongly with two goals in two games prior to the shutdown.

Ricketts added: “With Dan, his attitude is superb and Josh is very similar – very driven and dedicated to be as good as he can be.

“Can we give him the platform to do that? We’ve got everything set up and we know with how we handled Dan last year that the system we have in place works.”

Meanwhile, Town’s behind-closed-doors Carabao Cup first round tie at Middlesbrough will take place on Friday, September 4 (5.30pm kick-off).