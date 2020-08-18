Shrewsbury Town 3 Nuneaton Borough 1 – report and pictures

The New Bucks Head friendly, Town’s second warm-up game of pre-season, was well contested as the non-league step three opposition proved a competitive test.

But Sam Ricketts’ side were worthy winners, with Barnett adding a late third to put a true reflection on the scoreline, after Sears’ goal on the hour had put Salop back in front.

Nuneaton trialist Janaai Gordon netted before the break to cancel out Pierre’s headed opener for Shrews, who face League Two Walsall on Friday.

It was Ricketts’ side’s second run out of the summer after last week’s 3-0 victory against Welsh outfit Bala Town, also at the home of AFC Telford.

New signing Josh Daniels, academy youngster Charlie Caton and Jason Cummings were on target against Bala.

As against Bala, Town lined up in a 4-3-3 formation against Nuneaton, the more attack-minded system hinted by Ricketts for the upcoming season.

Academy youngster James Rowland, a midfielder, started at left-back, alongside a central two of Pierre and Brad Walker.

Scott High, on loan from Huddersfield, was the only of Town’s three new recruits to start and caught the eye.

Advertising

Town, with Barnett and Jason Cummings either side of striker Daniel Udoh - playing on his old stomping ground - created the game’s first openings.

Cummings swivelled on a corner flicked on by a Nuneaton head and drew a low save from Tony Breeden with a fierce drive after 10 minutes.

A minute later Udoh outmuscled his defender before his low finish was kept out by the shot-stopper.

There was pace and a tempo to the eagerly-contested friendly. Pierre was booked for thundering into a challenge on an unsuspecting Nuneaton winger.

Advertising

Josh Vela, wearing number 10, had a goalbound shot cleared from the line from Barnett’s low cutback.

Nuneaton weathered the flurry of chances and had an opportunity of their own to edge ahead but Ravi Shamsi was denied by a good Cameron Gregory save.

Town responded the better to a drinks break on half hour and Pierre put Salop ahead with a towering header from Vela’s left-sided corner.

Cummings then latched on to a fine Rowland cross but his clever downward header was well saved by Breeden.

The Southern League Central side levelled five minutes before the break as trialist Gordon latched on to experience sub Leroy Lita’s touch to finish well.

Sears, Harry Burgoyne, Ro-Shaun Williams, Scott Golbourne, Dave Edwards, Shaun Whalley and Rekeil Pyke were introduced at half-time. Donald Love, Sean Goss, Walker and Cummings kept their place from the first period.

Daniels did not feature, neither Ollie Norburn who is still working his way back from a knee injury or youngster Caton. Defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell was also absent.

Nuneaton settled into the second period well before Town’s new side got to grips with them. New recruit Pyke impressed with a couple of powerful runs.

Shrews regained the lead just shy of the hour from another corner. This time Goss’ right-sided delivery was met by a good Edwards header. Keeper Breeden kept it out before Cummings was somehow denied by a defender but Sears pounced from close range.

The defender also scored at the New Bucks Head in his one game on loan at Telford against Kettering on March 14, just before the Covid-19 shutdown.

Goalmouth action was few and far between in the closing stages but the contest remained competitive.

Defender Williams played an inch-perfect through ball to Walker, who was in on goal but did not realise he was onside and surrendered possession.

Goss almost rounded the evening off with a beauty but his stinging half-volley kissed the crossbar on its way over.

But Town bagged a deserved third as Barnett lifted in a finish from inside the box after Breeden had denied Pyke from close range.

Shrewsbury Town (4-3-3):

Gregory (Burgoyne, HT); Love, Walker, Pierre (Williams, HT), Rowland (Golbourne, HT); Goss, Vela (Edwards, HT), High (Sears, HT); Cummings (Barnett, 65), Udoh (Pyke, HT), Barnett (Whalley, HT).