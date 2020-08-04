Josh Daniels: I'm at Shrewsbury Town to work hard

The Northern Irishman put pen to paper on a two–year deal with the club on Monday, joining from Glenavon for an undisclosed fee.

At the age of 24, the forward is not looking to follow any footballer stereotypes as he moves into full–time professional football.

"It was actually unexpected for me (to get the move), he said.

"In the Irish League there's been a few players that have made the move over to League One, so I always wanted to come here and experience England.

"As soon as the call came through that there was a bid, I couldn't turn it down.

"I think the manager and the chief executive here knows the chairman of Glenavon, and he spoke to highly of Shrewsbury – the town and the football club.

"I've heard really good things and I can't wait to get started. It's a beautiful place and really quiet, it's what I'm about.

"People see me and think I'm really young, but I'm 24 and have a wife to be and a daughter.

"Coming over it has to be the right place. I'm not coming over to party and be the typical footballer, I'm here to work hard and get my head down."

Having signed a two–year deal with Sam Ricketts' side, Daniels is delighted with the 'security' of the contract as he sets up his life in Shropshire.

"It means the world (the security of a deal)," he said.

"As every young player you want to get to England and give it a go to show people how good you are.

"This is the perfect platform for me to come in and showcase what I can do.

"On the full–time side of things, I'll be in with a good club with good coaches who will look after me."

The attacker, who has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances for Glenavon, is now aiming to add some 'flair' to the Salop forward line.

"I can play anywhere attacking, left wing, right wing, in number 10," he added.

"I'm creative, right footed and my best attribute is probably my acceleration and dribbling.

"I like to see myself as a flair type player, but I can also dig in and work hard."

Daniels has been joined in the attacking set–up by fellow forward and new recruit Rekeil Pyke.

The 22–year–old spent time on loan with Ricketts at Wrexham and is now aiming to secure a starting XI place, centrally, at Salop.

"I've worked well with Sam, when I was at Wrexham I really enjoyed it," he said.

"I liked the way he played and the way he wanted me to play. I feel like he got the best out of me there.

"I got five goals and five assists playing out on left wing, but I'm looking to play down the middle this season.

"I've had five or six loans now and I just wanted to get to a club, settle down and start to enjoy my football.

"I was at Rochdale last season and played quite a few games there, so now I can't wait to get started here.

"I came in and met all the lads, it was very welcoming.

"It's a very good set–up at the training ground, a nice stadium as well, so I can't wait to be playing out here.

"I've had a little rest and been training out of Huddersfield.

"We started off in phase one in small groups and built up to contact, which was good to get back.

"I'm happy to be here and get started training here.

"I'm hard working, I'd like to say I'm quick, strong, make runs in behind, press defenders and hopefully score a few goals this season.

"Hopefully we can have a successful season and get promoted to the Championship."

Meanwhile, new signing Scott High is aiming to use his relationship with Shrewsbury first team coach Dean Whitehead.

The 19–year–old midfielder has joined on–loan from Huddersfield and worked with Whitehead when he first moved into coaching.

"I liked Deano's sessions that he put on at Huddersfield and he finally got his move to a first team coach," High said.

"To be an influence on me coming here was really big for me, so I wasn't going to turn it down to work with him again.

"When he retired from playing he came straight into coaching and I had him straight away, same position as me, so to get his knowledge has been great.

"As a young lad coming in I have to try my best to get into the team, so always working hard and trying my best every day.

"I think it will improve me massively if I can start getting a number of games under my belt and play proper football week–in, week–out.

"It will put me in good stead in the long run and improve me as a person and as a player.

"I've seen they have had a lot of good loan players come in so I thought it was a no brainer to come here and play games.

"Get out of my comfort zone, moving in somewhere on my own and being a proper person and proper man.

"I'm really excited to join the club, I've heard a lot about it saying it's a great club so it's a really good loan option for me this season to try and play some games.

"The training ground is really good, the stadium is nice and all in all it's a nice club.

"It's been really weird over the summer due to the lockdown but it's good to get in and see the other lads in the group.

"I'm a hard working, box to box midfielder.

"I get stuck in and like to pass and receive the ball, always looking to get on it and giving 110 per cent."