Shrewsbury Town sign Josh Daniels, Rekeil Pyke and Scott High

Winger Daniels has joined Sam Ricketts' side on a two-year deal – with the option for a third year – from Northern Irish side Glenavon, for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Pyke has also signed a two-year contract following his release from Huddersfield Town, while midfielder High has arrived on a season-long loan from the Terriers.

On Daniels, who scored 13 goals in 15 appearances for Glenavon, Ricketts said: "He’s someone who’s stepping up from part-time football but has a brilliant desire and attitude to want to succeed and has done everything he can to get this opportunity, and will now do all he can to make it work.

“Josh is a fantastic athlete who’s very skilful. He can go past people with his left and right foot.

“He’s got a huge amount of potential and ability, so I’m really looking forward to working with him and easing him into full-time football."

Striker Pyke, meanwhile, played under Ricketts during a loan spell at Wrexham.

High is out to prove himself in the Football League after recently signing fresh terms at Huddersfield, too.

"Rekeil is a young lad who I’ve worked with before, he’s been out on loan several times which has enabled him to develop. He enjoyed a great spell with me at Wrexham," said Ricketts.

“He’s 6ft 2in, very quick and very strong. I believe he’s got loads of potential. There aren’t many players who are blessed with his pace and strength.

"Scott is an all-round midfielder. He’s eager to come and test himself with his first league loan. He’s got a fantastic attitude and is desperate to get going.”