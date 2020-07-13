Eric Ramsay: Sam Ricketts is the man for Shrewsbury progress

Welshman Ramsay is extremely highly rated in football circles and last July earned himself a move to become assistant to the under-23s team at the acclaimed Chelsea academy, aged just 27

The Shrewsbury-born coach spent just two years back at Town after joining as head of academy coaching from Swansea City in 2017. In late 2018, after the sacking of John Askey, Ramsay joined Danny Coyne for a successful spell in caretaker charge.

So impressive was the coach that he was kept on by new boss Ricketts for first-team duties, stepping into senior football where he was well received.

Ramsay feels Shrewsbury are the ‘envy’ of many lower-league clubs and believes their upward trajectory will continue.

“I’m sure that regardless of how Sam felt the season went he will want to keep pushing toward the next level,” he said.

“He is that sort of character, he showed the ability in his playing career to improve year on year and climb through the leagues and undoubtedly he has that continual progression in mind for Shrewsbury Town.”