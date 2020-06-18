Courtney Meppen-Walter targetting promotion after joining AFC Telford United from Chorley

Former Manchester City youngster Meppen-Walter, 25, won the National League North title with Chorley two seasons ago, where he was an integral part of the Magpies' drilled backline under ex-Telford man Jamie Vermiglio.

Meppen-Walter is Gavin Cowan's fifth new signing of the summer, joining Lee Vaughan, Jack Byrne, Russ Griffiths and Ash Rawlins.

He made 35 appearances for Chorley in the National League last season but was unable to help the Victory Park side from the foot of non-league's top tier.

Having already tasted step two success, former Carlisle, Stockport and Glossop stopper Meppen-Walter is ready to use his experience to help bring similar joy at Telford.

The centre-half, who has been capped at under-17s and 18s level by England, said: “I’m excited to be here, and I can’t wait to get going. The gaffer’s told me some really great things, and the main aim is promotion.

“I definitely see myself as a leader on the pitch, and he’s brought me in because I’ve had promotions, so I know what it’s about in this division.

"You need a few experienced lads, because that helps you to get through games, not just towards the end of the season but the whole season. It can be the difference between getting promoted and not getting promoted, so it helps having players who have been there and know what it takes.”

Cowan's five new signings join Adam Walker, Brendon Daniels and Zak Lilly, who have all recommitted for next season.

Aaron Williams, Shane Sutton and Ross White remain under contract at the New Bucks Head.

The Bucks boss highlighted his new defender's desire to succeed as a key factor in the acquisition.

Cowan said: “To be able to sign a player of the quality of Courtney is a real coup for the football club. He comes with experience having won this league two seasons ago and a desire to do it again.

"I look forward introducing Courtney to the squad on his return."