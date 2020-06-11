Shrewsbury offer five new deals as they announce retained list

On Tuesday, an overwhelming majority of clubs in League One voted to curtail the 2019/20 campaign due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Town were one of the clubs keen to see the season end – with chief executive Brian Caldwell wanting the campaign to finish for safety and financial reasons.

And now it has, the club has been able to press on with their plans for next season.

New deals have been offered to out-of-contract stars Josh Laurent, Omar Beckles, and Ryan Barnett.

Promising goalkeepers Harry Burgoyne and Cameron Gregory have also been offered fresh terms.

But veteran goalkeeper Joe Murphy and experienced midfielder Romain Vincelot have been told they won't be offered new deals at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Youngsters Lifumpa Mwandwe and Kian Taylor have also been released.

“I’d like thank all the players for their professionalism and hard work this season," said boss Ricketts.

"This was instrumental in the success of this campaign and we wish them all the best in their future ventures. They will always be part of the Salopian family.”

Shrewsbury currently have 16 players contracted for next season.

They are: "Aaron Pierre, Scott Golbourne, Dave Edwards, Ro-Shaun Williams, Shaun Whalley, Ollie Norburn, Ryan Sears, Brad Walker, Donald Love, Josh Vela, Sean Goss, Dan Udoh, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, James Rowland, Jason Cummings and Charlie Caton.

Loanees Max O’Leary, Callum Lang, Conor McAleny, Sam Hart and Kayne Ramsay will return to their parent clubs.