Shrewsbury Town fans’ chief backs call to end season

EFL bosses are set to meet over the next 24 hours where a decision will be made on which framework will be used to either curtail or conclude their divisions.

A majority support is required from the 71 clubs across three divisions for the league’s proposed framework of a vote to end the season to pass. Shrewsbury’s League One rivals Tranmere have proposed modified framework but if, as expected, the EFL’s method gathers enough support then Shrewsbury and other clubs will vote on a divisional basis about curtailing the season.

Town have made clear their stance on curtailing the season on health and finance grounds and Davis, who has been in his role as SLO alongside Roger Groves at Montgomery Waters Meadow for a year, backed the view.

“Financially, there is a massive risk there for all lower league clubs to continue the season,” said Davis.

“Look how much it is costing to test Premier League players, it’s a huge amount of money.

“And then there’s the costs of taking players off furlough, which is another huge amount of money for a club in our position not looking at going up or down.

“It would not make any sense to be pushing to continue.

“It will be financial suicide for a lot of football clubs, not just us, but a lot of lower league clubs.”

There has been League One opposition, mostly from clubs targetting promotion to the Championship, on a vote to end the season.

But Town fan Davis, who has been working closely with the club on a regular basis during the coronavirus pandemic in his role as SLO, feels those clubs have taken a one-eyed approach and are damaging the sport’s reputation.

“I think the thing that annoys a lot of fans is that the reason a lot of bigger clubs are doing it is purely for a promotion point of view,” he added. “They are not taking into account the wellbeing and health of their players, it’s purely for a financial gain on a punt they get promoted.

“It was quite striking how Port Vale, one point from the play-offs, will vote to curtail because there’s no real financial gain from League Two to League One.

“But there’s a massive financial jump in promotion from League One and that’s why teams are so determined to get the league finished.

“They are not helping the look of the game and the way people see football.

“We are 100 per cent behind what Brian (Caldwell) and the chairman have said.”

Shrewsbury have extended the early bird offers on next season’s season tickets to June 30, by which time they hope to have clarity on timeframes for 2020/21.

The club have said they are, as predicted due to Covid-19, well down on those to have taken up a season ticket but they understand the concern of fans.

Davis said: “I know a lot of people have been asking about season ticket money, but until we know what is happening with the curtailing of the season or how we will start next season it’s impossible to make those decisions.

“The football club and us as SLO are going through everything with Brian and I am 100 per cent sure he fully understands everyone’s concerns and the football will do everything it can to put that right.”

“Football is the least of most people’s concerns at the moment. We need to make sure players are safe and healthy and the club have done that in every way they possibly can.

“From a mental health point of view they’ve gone out their way to make sure players and staff have wages topped up to 100 per cent so nobody is out of pocket.

“That is testament to the chairman and Brian in how well they’ve done.

“The community have been helping give out wellbeing packs, Sam has been involved in phone calls talking to fans. He called a young lad this morning who was due to have a party at the stadium and for an eight or nine year old that makes a massive difference.”