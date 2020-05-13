Shrewsbury Town midfielder Dave Edwards: Crazy to restart season

The EFL, Premier League and the government are all locked in talks in a bid to try and find a way to conclude the 2019/20 season.

Those discussions, however, may not affect League One and League Two with widespread reports that a decision will be taken this week to end those campaigns.

As it stands, though, the EFL has told its 71 clubs to plan to be back in training on Saturday. But that is not something Edwards is comfortable with.

“My personal opinion is that I am not comfortable going back in – not until we know it is 100 per cent safe to do so,” the 34-year-old said.

“I know we could get tested two or three times a week but how can we justify having that many tests when people who think they have got coronavirus are struggling to get them.

“That, to me, is a PR nightmare for the EFL. And what happens if I do (test positive)? Do all the players I have come up against have to go into isolation. That could curtail the whole season again and then everyone will look stupid.

“It seems crazy we would put football ahead of public health.

“We are in global pandemic and to think football has to be restarted – the bigger picture has to be finding a vaccine to ensure the safety of everyone.

“It seems bizarre that we are even having a conversation about starting the leagues again.”

Edwards says Shrewsbury’s dressing room is divided about footballs potential return.

And he says it will be the same at every club across the country.

“I would say the dressing room is mixed,” Edwards continued.

“The younger lads want to get back playing – they have never had a period this long without football and you know what it’s like when you are 19, 20, 21 – they are more interested in getting back.

“Then there are people like me who have got young families at home and I really have to take into account the health aspect of it all.

“If there is a possibility of coming into close contact with people who have coronavirus and then bringing it back into my family home – that is not something I am comfortable with.

“As a dressing room everyone has their own opinion and I would say it’s pretty varied at the moment.”