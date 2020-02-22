Shrewsbury Town 1 Doncaster Rovers 0 - Report and pictures

Visitors Doncaster rallied late on with Town goalkeeper Max O’Leary busy and Rovers had struck the post earlier in the half in what - particularly in the second period - was a very open and competitive encounter.

Two months and one day after Shrewsbury last tasted victory in league football, Edwards converted a fine cross from the impressive Callum Lang to seal the points, Town’s first maximum haul of 2020.

It was fitting that Edwards ended the hero. The Pontesbury boy, Shrewsbury captain, gave a tireless performance to end the side’s 64-day winless drought. Edwards darted over to the dugout to celebrate with Ricketts and his staff to show a united front.

The victory eased growing pressure on Ricketts after Town had gone 10 games in the division without the winning feeling, dating back to Blackpool away before Christmas, had seen Salop slip to 17th in the table.

The Meadow celebrated triumphantly at full-time, with Ricketts and the South Stand as one in their cheering, as relief swept through the stadium after the division’s 11th-placed side left were made to leave empty handed.

Edwards, Lang, and debutant Josh Vela all caught the eye with big performances, while O'Leary's efforts late on should not be overlooed.

To wrap up the crucial victory four days before Tuesday’s visit of Micky Mellon’s struggling Tranmere - who extended their winless run to 11 at Wycombe today - was a huge relief to Ricketts, his players and everyone connected with the club.

Boss Ricketts surprised everyone when the team news leaked out at the Meadow an hour before kick-off.

The Town chief ditched his long-trusted three-man defence featuring wing-backs and lined Shrewsbury up in a back four for the first time since last season.

Southampton loanee Kayne Ramsay and Omar Beckles were played at right and left-back, respectively, with Ro-Shaun Williams one of the centre-half trio to drop to the bench.

The other headline news was a Shrewsbury debut for midfielder Josh Vela.

The former Bolton stalwart, a product of the Trotters academy, was part of the fabric of the north west club, making almost 200 appearances before leaving for Hibernian last summer.

He didn’t settle north of the border and Ricketts swooped to bring him to Shropshire on a long-term deal - though Salop fans have needed to bide their time to see him in blue and amber, with a debut coming a month after his switch.

Josh Laurent was used in an advanced ‘No10’ role in a 4-2-3-1 behind forward Daniel Udoh.

One man who headed out of Shrewsbury last month is Fejiri Okenabirhie to join Darren Moore’s Rovers - where he has since started well with two goals in Doncaster red and white.

But the striker’s red card against Gillingham last week ruled him out of making an instant Meadow return.

Doncaster had Shrewsbury’s number just after the turn of the year with a 2-0 victory at the Keepmoat Stadium - former loan forward Niall Ennis on target.

More than two months may have passed since Town’s last success in League One, but the Meadow’s South Stand attempted to rally their troops following a poignant minute’s silence in memory of former Doncaster player and Shrewsbury manager Harry Gregg.

Ricketts’ side had the better of the early moments. They looked re-energised after a rare midweek off and pressed high on an, at times, shaky Rovers.

Both Laurent and Udoh were giving the away defence no time on the ball, while skipper Edwards snapped into four or five successful tackles inside 15 minutes for his side.

Doncaster showed a will to attack Town and looked like targeting Beckles’ unfamiliar position at left-back. They worked a couple of decent positions but Shrews were able to deal with low balls into the box.

Extremely blustery conditions twice put paid to good Town positions as a delightful long Edwards pass got away from Lang on the right before Laurent cleverly played Udoh in on goal - only for the ball to be blown away from Shrewsbury feet.

Ricketts applauded the relentless work rate his side showed throughout the first period, forcing numerous good positions - particularly down the right flank, where the impressive Lang, Vela and Ramsay were heavily involved. But Shrewsbury struggled to create the efforts on goal that would hurt the visitors.

A Laurent strike from distance flew well off target while headers from Vela’s decent set-pieces were claimed by away keeper Seny Dieng.

A Vela corner from the right was challenged by Udoh on Dieng and, as the ball dropped almost on the goalline ready for Edwards or a team-mate to convert, the shot-stopper miraculously recovered to claim.

Shrews were comfortably the better side but Moore’s visitors forced the game’s best chance on the half hour mark.

Doncaster worked the ball from the right flank across to unmarked midfielder Ben Sheaf, in acres of room as Town’s Ramsay had been caught out of position.

The midfielder checked inside but could only curl a strike well over the opposite top corner.

Experienced referee Andy Woolmer made himself centre of attention in insisting to deal with a number of petty issues but was surprisingly lenient in showing no cards in the first period.

Rovers’ Aston Villa loanee Jacob Ramsey caught the eye and, on the stroke of half-time, sauntered through Town’s midfield before shooting at the largely untested O’Leary from the edge of the box.

Shrewsbury started the second period well and it was no surprise that the hard-working Lang created their best opening with more endeavour down the right.

Lang powered forward before a clever low cross picked out Laurent who swept a bouncing ball over the top first-time.

But Doncaster showed their intent straight down the other end as impressive midfielder Whiteman’s fine curled effort towards the top right corner looked in right until O’Leary’s sprawling figure made the save.

Pressure from the visitors almost told as, 10 minutes after the break, Ramsey cracked O’Leary’s left-hand post with a fine strike from distance.

But Town were threatening and, just after Beckles had picked out McAleny’s charge to the left byline, the Fleetwood loanee drew a fine save from Dieng with a powerful low angled drive that was well kept out.

It was almost McAleny’s last action, as the forward trudged off injured to be replaced by Sean Goss.

Udoh failed to hit the target as a big block kept out his strike after another good low Lang pass before Beckles made a big block for Doncaster, who went close with a couple of set-pieces well defended by Salop.

Forward-thinking defender Pierre became Town’s best form of ammunition. He almost recreated his Bristol City FA Cup heroics with a weaving run to the edge of Doncaster’s box before dragging a strike wide.

Moments later the defender swung an acrobatic volley at sub Sean Goss’ deflected free-kick but it flew behind via a touch off a red and white shirt.

With 16 minutes remaining Ricketts’ backroom staff called for Jason Cummings to come and make an introduction.

A minute later, while the striker was still receiving instruction, came the all-important breakthrough.

It was no surprise that brilliant Lang work, twisting and turning near the right byline inside the box, created it.

He stood up a clever cross to the back postm, where captain Edwards stooped to head in via a despairing Doncaster block.

Edwards stormed off behind the South Stand goal in glee before darting towards the home bench where Town players and staff united in celebration of a massive goal.

There was real conviction as Shrewsbury celebrated the mammoth breakthrough.

Laurent fired over from the edge of the box as Doncaster struggled to regain their focus with the wind taken from their sails.

But they were not done, busy left-back Cameron John, fired low across goal before latching on to a neatly-worked move to find himself one-on-one with O’Leary, his low finish was crucially kept out by the legs of the oncoming goalkeeper.

Defender Joe Wright hooked a corner over with all Shrewsbury hands to the pump.

John wasn’t finished, he tested O’Leary again with a powerful strike from outside the box.

But, despite the advances of the visitors late on in five added minutes, Town were not to be breached.

And the long wait for three points in the league was over thanks to Shrewsbury’s hometown hero, with a huge weight lifted from Ricketts and all involved.

Shrewsbury Town (4-2-3-1): O’Leary; Ramsay, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Beckles; Edwards © (Cummings, 82), Vela (Walker, 82); Laurent, Lang, McAleney (Goss, 63); Udoh.

Subs not used: Burgoyne (gk), Love, Golbourne, Williams.

Doncaster Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dieng; Halliday, Anderson, Wright, John; Sheaf (Gomes, 82), Whiteman ©; Ramsey, Coppinger (Taylor, 65), Ennis (Sadlier, 72); Cole.

Subs not used: Jones (gk), Baptiste, Amos, Blair.

Referee: Andy Woolmer

Attendance: 5,672 (496 Doncaster fans)