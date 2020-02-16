Portsmouth 2-0 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Sam Ricketts' men were competitive in an even contest again Pompey at a Storm Dennis-hit Fratton Park but were undone late on.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates Shrewsbury players' performances amid what is becoming a very difficult run for the Meadow men.

Max O'Leary - Back in the team after two matches on the bench and O’Leary didn’t do a lot wrong, although Portsmouth efforts on target before the 64th-minute opener were few and far between. Made some decent stops late on as Pompey scythed through. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams - Recovered from an early foul throw to put in a decent display. Picked up an early booking for halting a Portsmouth break and walked the tightrope well throughout but lost track of Ellis Harrison for the crucial opener. Had previously got vital blocks and challenges in. 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - A very busy afternoon in the heart of Shrewsbury’s defence. Ebanks-Landell will feel he could’ve made the difference at the other end as he skied a presentable chance. He was also booked early and just about stayed on. He was effective and defended well. 7

Aaron Pierre - Back in the side after a rest against Accrington and he had a reasonably solid, if a little rusty, start to the game. Made some decent blocks against the side he was linked with before Christmas. Looked a bit nearer his previous best. 6

Omar Beckles - Deployed in an unfamiliar right wing-back role to start with which switched to the left after half-time. Beckles will always put in a shift no matter the position. Had some wobbles on the ball and did not close the cross down for the opener. Sent a decent chance over. 6

Dave Edwards - Ricketts admitted the skipper was limping through much of the second half and that comes as no surprise with the volume of games for the 34-year-old. Put himself about into challenges to try to set the tone and had one or two strikes from distance. 6

Sean Goss - One of his more impressive displays in Town colours. The midfielder was behind much of Town’s possession and used the ball progressively. Some good set-pieces caught problems as one whistled just wide. Caught while switching play in build-up to second goal. 7

Josh Laurent - Always looked to get Shrewsbury going on the front foot and had some decent moments with the ball, including a neat pass into Conor McAleny for an early strike. But, in trying to make something happen, Laurent was caught on the ball a couple of times. 6

Sam Hart - Given another start at left wing-back but hauled off after 45 minutes. Unclear if the Blackburn loanee had an injury but winger Marcus Harness gave him a tough time, getting beyond Hart for a good couple of low crosses. A tough half for thee wing-back. 5

Conor McAleny - Had Town’s two best efforts on goal, one in either half, and was particularly lively before the break with some clever runs after getting in good positions. Quieter at the start of the second half but might have stayed on rather than coming off after Pompey opener. 7

Daniel Udoh - Looks to be growing all the time as a Shrewsbury player. Handed the lone forward role and played it very well, winning his headers, holding the ball up and linking play. He also showed smart woodwork in beating defenders. A real positive of late. 7

Substitutes:

Kayne Ramsay (Hart, half-time) - Brought energy and enthusiasm against his parent club's fierce rivals. One good low cross from inside the box just missed everyone. 7

Jason Cummings (McAleny, 67) - One decent bit of play helped create the chance for Beckles but that aside not too involved. 5

Callum Lang (Udoh, 67) - Always plenty of graft but Town struggled to get going after falling behind and the double change couldn't spark them. 5

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Sears, Love, Golbourne.